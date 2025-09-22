Sarah McLachlan cancels Disney premiere performance over Jimmy Kimmel suspension

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sarah McLachlan announced that she and other musicians would not be performing at the premiere of ABC News’ documentary, Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery – The Untold Story, on Sunday, in solidarity in support of free speech.”

Earlier that day, ABC News Studios (owned by The Walt Disney Company) mysteriously canceled the red carpet for the documentary about McLachlan’s groundbreaking all-women music festival amid the controversy surrounding Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension.

Last week, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which also airs on ABC, was pulled indefinitely after the late night host suggested that Republicans were using Charlie Kirk’s shooting to “score political points.”

In her introduction at the Los Angeles premiere Sunday, McLachlan said: “It’s a gift for all of us to see [this film], but also I’ve grappled with being here tonight and around what to say about the present situation that we are all faced with, the stark contraction to the many advances we’ve made watching the insidious erosion of women’s rights, of trans and queer rights, the muzzling of free speech.

“I think we’re all fearful for what comes next, and none of us know, but what I do know is that I have to keep pushing forward as an artist, as a woman to find a way through, and though I don’t begin to know what the answer is, I believe we all need to work towards a softening to let in the possibility of a better way, because I see music as a bridge to our shared humanity, to finding common ground.”

Sarah McLachlan attends the premiere of ‘Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery – The Untold Story’ at Toronto International Film Festival ( Getty )

McLachlan continued: “If Lilith taught me anything, it taught me there is a great strength in coming together to lift each other up instead of tearing each other down. So I really hope this documentary inspires everyone to continue to try and create positive change in your communities, to keep lifting each other up, keep championing the causes you believe in with kindness and empathy because ultimately we’re all in this together.”

After she and Jewel were reportedly scheduled to perform, McLachlan announced: “I know you’re expecting a performance tonight, and I’m so grateful to all of you for coming, and I apologize if this is disappointing, but we have collectively decided not to perform but instead to stand in solidarity in support of free speech. Thank you for your understanding.”

Kimmel’s suspension has been criticized by many as an attack on free speech after the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) threatened to discipline Kimmel if ABC did not act first.

The announcement from ABC came soon after Nexstar Media Group, the largest owner of television stations across the country, said it would no longer air Kimmel’s show.

Tatiana Maslany, the star of Disney+’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, shared a photo of herself shooting the Marvel series alongside text that read: “Cancel your @disneyplus @hulu @espn subscriptions!”

Pedro Pascal, who stars in Disney’s The Mandalorian and recently joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), shared a photo of himself and Kimmel on Instagram alongside the caption: “Standing with you @jimmykimmellive. Defend #FreeSpeech Defend #DEMOCRACY.”

Fresh from an Emmy win at the weekend, Hacks star Jean Smart wrote: “I am horrified at the cancellation of Jimmy Kimmel Live. What Jimmy said was FREE speech, not hate speech.”

Many more celebrities, including Ben Stiller, Wanda Sykes and Kathy Griffin, have spoken out against the decision.

Meanwhile, Trump rejoiced in the news of Kimmel’s axing, posting on Truth Social during his state trip to London: “Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED.”

Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery launched on Hulu and Disney+ on Sunday.

The documentary showcases performances from Lilith Fair legends, including Bonnie Raitt, Sheryl Crow, Erykah Badu, Paula Cole, Jewel, Natalie Merchant, Indigo Girls, and Emmylou Harris, while also spotlighting a new generation of female voices, such as Olivia Rodrigo and Brandi Carlile.

Drawing on interviews with artists, fans, and organizers, as well as more than 600 hours of previously unseen archival footage, Lilith Fair explores the festival’s cultural impact and the backlash it encountered.