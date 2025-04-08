Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

American popstar Sabrina Carpenter has joined the Fortnite universe as this year’s Festival icon.

Fortnite players will be able to perform the “Espresso” singer’s music as part of the eighth season of the game’s virtual festival, which has previously been headlined by stars including Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish and heavy metal band Metallica.

The collaboration, which was revealed earlier today by Fortnite, introduces a multitude of Carpenter-inspired rewards such as microphones and guitars as well as different outfits that pull heavy influence from her Short ‘n’ Sweet live show, including her famous yellow babydoll that she wore at the recent tour.

A secondary outfit is available on the Fortnite shop called “tour-ready”, which includes a skirt and her iconic go-go boots.

Carpenter had a landmark year in 2024, following the release of her sixth studio album Short ‘n’ Sweet, and her successful stint opening for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in 2023.

In 2025, she became the first woman to occupy the top spot on the UK’s albums chart while simultaneously dominating the singles chart with “Taste” at number one, “Please Please Please” at number two, and “Espresso” at number three – all from Short ‘n’ Sweet.

The game allows players to perform solo or in a band on the main stage, where they can play a rotation of “jam tracks”. Some of Carpenter’s biggest hits will be available as jam tracks from 8 April, including “Please Please Please”, “Juno” and “Taste”.

There are also a number of actions or dance-like moves, called emotes, available in the Fortnite shop inspired by Carpenter’s choreography from her songs “Taste” and “Please Please Please”.

Fans have revelled in this announcement, with one person writing on X/Twitter: “I'm obsessed with these Sabrina Carpenter skins for Fortnite.”

Another added: “She’s the best icon series so far,” said another with Carpenter joining previous festival headliners, including The Weekend and Snoop Dogg.

All of these exclusive new Carpenter-inspired features are available through the game’s Music Pass.

Speaking about the Fortnite collaboration with Rolling Stone, Carpenter said: “I’ve always found it exciting for fans to be able to interact and engage with music through different art forms and to interact in a way that’s genuinely fun.”

“So, for the fans that haven’t been able to come to the tour, or to any new fans, this is such a special way to still be a part of the Short ‘n’ Sweet world.”