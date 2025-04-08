Sabrina Carpenter joins Fortnite universe as Festival icon

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US pop star Sabrina Carpenter has joined the Fortnite universe as this year’s Festival icon.

Players will be able to perform her music as part of the virtual festival, which has previously been headlined by stars including Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, and heavy metal band Metallica.

Her avatar has a selection of different outfits inspired by her looks from the Short N’ Sweet tour, including a yellow babydoll dress.

The game allows players to perform solo or in a band on the main stage, where they can play a rotation of “jam tracks”.

In the shop is a lipstick-stained purse and a mic as well as her “tour-ready” outfit, which includes a skirt and boots.

Also available in the shop are a number of actions or dance-like moves called emotes, including emotes choreographed to her songs Taste and Please Please Please.

Players can access jam tracks Juno and Nonsense through the Music Pass, which allows players to unlock additional songs and cosmetics.

More of her tracks are also in the shop.

Another feature of the game is a Carpenter-inspired yellow electric guitar, unlockable with the Music Pass, with a red blush style also available.

It comes after the 25-year-old singer finished the European leg of her Short N’ Sweet tour, which included dates in London.

Carpenter had a landmark year in 2024 and received the global success gong at the 2025 Brit Awards in early March.

This was in recognition of her breakthrough year in which she became the first woman to occupy the top spot on the UK’s albums chart while simultaneously dominating the singles chart with Taste at number one, Please Please Please at number two, and Espresso at number three.

She is billed to play two headline shows at British Summer Time festival this summer.

Season eight of Fortnite Festival starts on Tuesday.