Ayo Edebiri and Clairo perform viral Charli XCX dance at Sabrina Carpenter show

The Bear star Ayo Edebiri and bedroom pop star Clairo have gone viral for jokingly performing Charli XCX’s “Apple” dance at Sabrina Carpenter’s show in London.

Carpenter, 26, headlined BST Hyde Park in London on Sunday, July 6.

During the concert, cameras picked out Edebiri, 29, and Clairo, whose real name is Claire Cottrill, 26, standing together near the front of the crowd.

In a clip that has spread across social media, Carpenter asks: “Wait, who are you guys?” before the pair break out in the popular TikTok dance routine associated with Charli XCX’s hit “Apple”.

The moment was a knowing nod to Charli XCX’s tradition of inviting celebrity guests to perform the dance at her shows. Gracie Abrams recently filled the role at Glastonbury.

Carpenter, who was in on the joke, began to sing the track before commenting: “So close, it’s just a different show, but I was gonna try to like help y’all out to make it less weird for you.”

The “Espresso” star then asked: “Are you guys single?” before adding: “Ayo, I’m feeling you so hard.” As Clairo pretended to cry, Carpenter joked: “Sorry about the Clairo shade,” a reference to a meme started by fans of the singer that doing anything other than listening to her music can be considered “Clairo shade.”

Sabrina Carpenter, Ayo Edebiri and Clairo ( Getty )

Carpenter continued: “I’m kidding Clairo, I love you too. If you guys are free later and you wanna like do something, then I feel like I might consider handcuffing you. Would you be my ‘Juno’ girls?” She then sang her 2024 hit “Juno”, which itself has spawned a live tradition involving the star handcuffing members of the audience.

Fans on social media were delighted by the interaction, with one popular comment on X observing: “Doing the ‘Apple’ dance is kind of the funniest thing they could do in that moment.”

Carpenter’s ongoing tour has been widely praised by critics. In a four-star review of her show at London’s O2 in March, The Independent’s Ellie Muir wrote: “The most winning numbers of the night include ‘Juno’, a frisky track inspired by the 2007 teen pregnancy film of the same name, which sees Carpenter ‘arrest’ an audience member (and/or celebrity who’s been spotted in the crowd) for being ‘too hot’.

“Tonight it’s Salma Hayek who is placed under caution and passed a pair of pink fluffy handcuffs as punishment – though I’m not sure if the crowd of 14-year-olds that surround me know who she is.”