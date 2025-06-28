Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Charli XCX crowns Gracie Abrams as Glastonbury 2025 ‘Apple Girl’

Caspar Barnes
Saturday 28 June 2025 18:44 EDT
Comments
Charli XCX crowns Gracie Abrams as Glastonbury 2025 'Apple Girl'

Charli XCX revealed her Glastonbury 2025 ‘Apple girl’ to be 25-year-old American singer and songwriter Gracie Abrams.

The Apple girl is a surprise guest who appears when Charli XCX plays her song 'Apple' with the selected guest then performing a TikTok dance known as the Apple dance.

Gracie is the daughter of the film director JJ Abrams.

Charli XCX was playing the final slot at Glastonbury’s Other Stage on Saturday in front of a packed crowd.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in