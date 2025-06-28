Charli XCX crowns Gracie Abrams as Glastonbury 2025 ‘Apple Girl’

Charli XCX revealed her Glastonbury 2025 ‘Apple girl’ to be 25-year-old American singer and songwriter Gracie Abrams.
The Apple girl is a surprise guest who appears when Charli XCX plays her song 'Apple' with the selected guest then performing a TikTok dance known as the Apple dance.
Gracie is the daughter of the film director JJ Abrams.
Charli XCX was playing the final slot at Glastonbury’s Other Stage on Saturday in front of a packed crowd.
