Roseanne Barr takes swipe at Eminem in ‘awful’ pro-Trump rap song

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Roseanne Barr has left viewers speechless after appearing in an “awful” pro-Donald Trump rap video alongside the Canadian rapper and singer Tom MacDonald.

The music video for the song titled “Daddy’s Home”, sees Trump supporter Barr wearing box braids, gold chains and a pair of sunglasses as she shimmies her behind at the camera.

The song was released on Friday (17 January) to gloat about the election result, with the music video filled with MAGA symbolism and a convoy of cars waving dozens of US flags.

In the chorus, MacDonald raps: “We won, you mad / it’s done, too bad / boohoo, so sad / now your daddy’s home.”

He continues: “Thank God, that we’re back / Couldn’t take another four years / that’s a wrap / I can take a bath in your tears.”

In another moment, he raps: “Say goodbye to Joe, your daddy’s coming home,” referencing Trump’s imminent inauguration taking place Monday 20 January.

Barr, 72, whose eponymous sitcom was axed in 2018 after she was accused of making a racist remark about Barack Obama, raps in a verse: “They try to cancel me and say I’m a racist / I got a mean hook, they can’t get me with that jam.”

She continues: “Trying to take away my right to go and say this / Well, listen up, cuz this granny’s going bad.”

open image in gallery Roseanne Barr rapping alongside Tom MacDonald ( YouTube via Tom MacDonald )

Elsewhere in the song, Barr takes a swipe at “The Real Slim Shady” rapper Eminem, saying: “Screw Eminem, I’m Roseanne,” as she flips off the camera.

Barr was accused of making racist remarks in a tweet about Obama and his senior advisor Valerie Jarrett in 2018. Her ABC show was cancelled hours later.

ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey called Barr’s tweet “abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values,” and announced that her show was cancelled.

open image in gallery Roseanne Barr says ‘this granny’s going bad’ in new pro-Trump song ( Youtube via Tom MacDonald )

Barr apologised at the time, writing online: “I apologise to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me – my joke was in bad taste.”

Barr appeared at a MAGA event in September in which she identified Trump as a “good friend” and gushed over him.

Tom MacDonald & Roseanne Barr - Daddy's Home

“President Trump … God bless that man I love him and everybody knows it,” she said. “I love him more now than I ever loved him and I loved him pretty damn good. He drove me out in a Bentley when I did my second HBO special at Trump Palace in Atlantic City if you’ve seen it.”

“He’s always been a good friend and a good man,” she said.

In recent years, Barr has aligned herself with conservative figures and stirred controversy for sharing bizarre conspiracy theories.

Her appearance in MacDonald’s rap video has been branded “awful” by viewers, as one wrote on X/Twitter: “Roseanne Barr wearing box braids and ‘rapping’ with Tom MacDonald was not on my 2025 bingo card.”

open image in gallery Roseanne Barr and Tom MacDonald ( YouTube via Tom MacDonald )

Another added: “Imagine ten years ago being like, ‘So one day you will watch a rap video bragging about Donald Trump getting re-elected [as] president that features Roseanne Barr in dreads grinding.”