Roseanne Barr shrieked on stage at a MAGA event sharing conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and the January 6 insurrection.

During her Tuesday appearance alongside the former Fox News host Tucker Carlson at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, Barr baselessly claimed that the Democrats “overthrew the government” in 2020 because they didn’t accept Trump’s nonexistent victory, Mediaite noted.

The former president lost the popular vote in 2016 and again by a wider margin in 2020, allowing President Joe Biden to claim an electoral college win where former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton came up short.

On Tuesday, Barr made the fact-free claim that liberals have used the January 6 Capitol riot to distract the public from an “insurrection” of their own.

“They overthrew the Constitutional Republic of the United States of America. And then they covered it up with their January 6th bulls***. With their insurrection!” she stood up from her seat and shouted from the stage.

Roseanne Barr shared conspiracy theories at a MAGA event attended by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson ( Screenshot / X )

“President Trump … God bless that man I love him and everybody knows it,” she added. “I love him more now than I ever loved him and I loved him pretty damn good. He drove me out in a Bentley when I did my second HBO special at Trump Palace in Atlantic City if you’ve seen it.”

“He’s always been a good friend and a good man,” she said.

Carlson has hosted a traveling talk show alongside other conspiracy theorists, such as InfoWars host Alex Jones, during his national tour. On Tuesday, he watched in silence as Barr yelled at the audience before starting to laugh.

Barr recently attempted to distance herself from a video shared on social media in which former independent presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr told her about how he dumped a dead bear in Central Park a decade ago.

“This was not filmed by me or my team. This was off the cuff after the interview,” she wrote on X on August 6. “There is no spin here – just a funny story. It’s nice to see RFK finally get some press –Albeit during an economic crash by the Biden-Harris administration. Great job journos!”

Kennedy shared the video on X in an apparent attempt to get out ahead of the publishing of a story by The New Yorker magazine.

Kennedy, who joined the Democratic primary before dropping out and running as an independent only to end his campaign before the election and endorse former President Donald Trump, said he left New York in October 2014 to go falconing over the weekend in upstate New York, when he supposedly spotted the driver ahead of him strike a bear, killing it instantly.

He claimed that he pulled over to pick up the animal.

“I was going to skin the bear – and it was in very good condition – and I was going to put the meat in my refrigerator,” he claimed.

He subsequently attended a dinner before realizing that he didn’t have time to go home before he had to head to the airport, prompting him to dump the bear in Central Park.

“The next day ... it was on every television station. It was [on the] front page of every paper and I turned on the TV and there was like a mile of yellow tape and 20 cop cars, there were helicopters flying, and I was like, ‘Oh my god. What did I do?’” he added in the footage with Barr.