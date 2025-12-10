Sir Roger Daltrey says knighthood is a dream for ‘a kid like me’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Who frontman Sir Roger Daltrey has hailed his knighthood as both an “incredible honour” and a “dream” for someone from his background.

The 81-year-old singer, who launched and curated the Teenage Cancer Trust’s Royal Albert Hall concerts, was recognised for his services to charity and music.

Following Wednesday’s investiture at Windsor Castle, Sir Roger said that he accepted the honour on behalf of the charity.

“For me, it’s a double honour because I’m getting it for my work with Teenage Cancer Trust. So personally it’s wonderful,” he said.

“But for Teenage Cancer Trust, I’m accepting it on behalf of all those people who may never get an honour and without whom we never would have made the success we have made of our charity.

“It’s important to me that I make them realise they are really appreciated.”

open image in gallery Sir Roger Daltrey was made a knight by the Prince of Wales

Sir Roger was presented the knighthood by Prince William.

The musician said: “It is an incredible honour, I was born in the Second World War and grew up in the streets in London, for a kid like me, achieving this, it’s a dream.”

He said he was on tour when the letter informing him of his knighthood arrived.

His wife Heather didn’t tell him while he was away and later “broke the news” when he returned home.

Sir Roger said it is important to “just love what you are doing”, adding: “Never fall out of love with what you’re doing and deliver it.”

Sir Roger stepped down from his role as curator of the Teenage Cancer Trust concerts in 2024 after more than 20 years in the role.

The concerts have raised more than £34 million for charity and have led to the setting up of 28 specialised units within the NHS.

open image in gallery Sir Roger Daltrey received a knighthood at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle ( PA Wire )

Discussing his decision to step down, Sir Roger, who remains an honorary patron for the charity, said: “It needs young blood to survive and now (The Cure’s) Robert Smith is doing it next year and we’ll get a different curator every year then.

“I can’t believe I did it for 24 years because it’s not an easy thing they do.

“They manage to get six nights of music, one night of comedy, with people who are able to fill the Albert Hall.”

Sir Roger said he is “very proud” of the concerts and the fact that so many bands and artists are willing to perform for Teenage Cancer Trust.

Smith’s line-up for next March’s concerts include bands such as Manic Street Preachers, Elbow and Wolf Alice.

Sir Roger said: “I’m kind of intrigued because they are all bands I’m not really familiar with, so it’s opening my eyes.

“I come from a totally different generation of music, and we’ve used most of them, but it’s going to be interesting.”

Sir Roger said he is planning on attending the concerts and announcing the bands who are due to perform.

He said he is “still involved” with the concerts and is also the “spare band” if there is ever a situation when somebody has dropped out.

The singer added: “If they ever end up where someone can’t do it, I’ve always said to them I’ll throw a band together and I’ll do it.”

Since 2000, the charity’s annual gigs have seen performances from the likes of Sir Paul McCartney, Oasis, Muse, Ed Sheeran, and more.