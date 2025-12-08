Robert Smith’s ‘legendary’ lineup revealed for Teenage Cancer Trust shows

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wolf Alice and Elbow are among the bands confirmed to headline a series of benefit concerts “Cureated” by Robert Smith at the Royal Albert Hall for 2026, in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust.

The Cure frontman Smith, who put together the London concerts, praised the line-up, saying that every performer “is either legendary or at the top of their game”.

The charitable performances will begin on Monday 23 March, with Greater Manchester's Elbow headlining, supported by soul and R&B band MRCY.

The series also features a dedicated comedy night on Tuesday 24 March, showcasing Jack Dee, Maisie Adam, Bridget Christie, Andy Hamilton, Dom Joly, Miles Jupp, Stewart Lee, and Dara O Briain.

Scottish post-rock band Mogwai will headline on Wednesday 25 March, following sets from electronic artist Craven Faults and Irish singer Annika Kilkenny.

The 150th show in the concert series will be marked on Thursday 26 March with a headline gig from Welsh rock band Manic Street Preachers, who will be supported by fellow Welsh outfit The Joy Formidable.

open image in gallery Guy Garvey of rock band Elbow ( Getty Images )

The day after, Irish-English band My Bloody Valentine will headline, supported by Glasgow synth-pop duo Chvrches.

This will be followed by a performance from US rock band Garbage on Saturday 28 March, who will welcome special guests, alternative rockers Placebo.

Ending the run of concerts on Sunday 29 March is Mercury Prize-winning band Wolf Alice who will be joined by eclectic singer-songwriter Nilufer Yanya.

open image in gallery Wolf Alice at Glastonbury in 2022 ( Getty Images )

Smith, 66, said: “Teenage Cancer Trust does absolutely amazing work, and l am very proud they asked me to be ‘Cureator’ of their March 2026 concerts at the RAH.

“I wanted to make it a truly unforgettable, unmissable week – a run of shows to dream about – and I am so grateful to all the artists who accepted my invitation to perform.

“These will be very special events; every band, both headliners and special guests, and every comedian too, is either legendary or at the top of their game… indeed in most cases, they are both!

“It is going to be a fabulous seven nights, and I can hardly wait to experience it all. See you there!”

open image in gallery Shirley Manson of Garbage ( Getty Images )

Elbow’s lead singer Guy Garvey said: “We’ve never played the Royal Albert Hall before and we’ve long been supporters of Teenage Cancer Trust.

“Sharing the stage with MRCY is an honour also. It’s going to be an amazing night.”

The benefit concerts were curated by The Who frontman Sir Roger Daltrey until 2025, when he stepped down from his role after more than 20 years.

The concerts were founded in 2000 by Sir Roger, 81, who remains an honorary patron of the charity.

Kate Collins, chief executive of Teenage Cancer Trust, said: “The Royal Albert Hall gigs are pivotal in helping Teenage Cancer Trust change the lives of young people with cancer.

“For more than 20 years, our Honorary Patron Sir Roger Daltrey curated star-studded line-ups year after year. For 2026, that baton has passed to Robert Smith, and wow, what a job he has done.

“Once again, some of the biggest names from across the music and entertainment industry will be making us sing, dance and laugh – but more importantly, they will be raising essential funds and shining the brightest spotlight on the needs of young people with cancer.”

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday 12 December.