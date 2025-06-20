Rod Stewart says he can no longer consider Donald Trump a friend since he became president
‘He became another guy. Somebody I didn't know,’ singer said
Veteran rocker Rod Stewart has renounced his friendship with Donald Trump, claiming the businessman completely changed after becoming president of the United States.
The 80-year-old singer said he previously had a close relationship with Trump as the pair have owned nearby multi-million pound properties in Palm Beach, Florida since 1991 and 1985 respectively.
Speaking to Radio Times, Stewart said: “I'm not a great fan of Trump. I knew him very, very well. I used to go to his house.” He added that he lives “literally half a mile away” from him.
“We're both on the beach. I used to go to his Christmas parties. He's always been a bit of a man's man. I liked him for that. But he didn't, as far as I'm concerned, treat women very well.
“But since he became president, he became another guy. Somebody I didn’t know,” he said.
Asked if he could still count Trump as a friend, Stewart responded: “No, I can't anymore. As long as he's selling arms to the Israelis – and he still is. How's that war ever gonna stop?”
Stewart’s remarks come amid a rough friendship patch for Trump as the president’s so-called “bromance” with tech billionaire Elon Musk came crashing down earlier this month.
“Without me, Trump would have lost the election,” Musk claimed on X as the relationship disintegrated.
Meanwhile, the president hit back on TruthSocial: “Elon was ‘wearing thin,’ I asked him to leave. I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!”
Elsewhere in Stewart’s interview, he opened up about his forthcoming set at Glastonbury Festival, which will see him perform in the Legend’s Slot at 15.45pm on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday, 29 June.
“It’s like when you’re playing a cup final: you’re trying to treat it like another game. But, of course, it’s not. It’s special,” he said.
“It’ll be glamorous, it’ll be sexy and we’ve got a little orchestra coming on to play with us… and we may have some bagpipes.”
