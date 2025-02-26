‘Sad Eyes’ crooner Robert John dies aged 79

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Robert John, the crooner behind “Sad Eyes” who scored his first hit when he was just 12, has died aged 79.

John’s son, Michael Pedrick, confirmed the news of his death to Rolling Stone. No cause of death was given, but John had been recovering from a severe stroke he suffered several years ago.

Born Robert John Pedrick on 3 January 1946, John first recorded under the name Bobby Pedrick Jr aged, 12, reaching No 74 on the US Billboard chart with “White Bucks and Saddle Shoes”.

A decade later, he was back in the charts with “If You Don’t Want My Love”, popular both in the US and the UK, then again with a cover of The Tokens’ 1961 classic “The Lion Sleeps Tonight”, delivered in his signature high voice.

John proved to be an enduring presence in popular music through the Sixties and Seventies, scoring further hits with “If You Don’t Want My Love” (1968), “When the Party’s Over” (1970) and “Hushabye” (1972).

This success wasn’t enough to satisfy his record companies, however, prompting him to temporarily drop out of music: “[Atlantic Records] didn’t have enough faith to let me do an album,” John told Rolling Stone at the time.

“I decided if that’s what happens after a [hit] song, then I just wasn’t going to sing anymore.”

Robert John in 1979

His career took a pause and John began working in construction in Long Branch, New Jersey, when he was produced by producer and songwriter George Tobin, who wanted to work with him.

This led to his best-known track, the swooning ballad “Sad Eyes”, was the first-person account of a man forced to break up with a temporary girlfriend because his partner was returning home.

It was nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Performance, Male, in 1980, and also featured on John’s third, self-titled album.

John said in a 1979 interview with American Bandstand that it was his favourite he’d ever performed, due to the fact that he wrote it himself, rather than collaborating with other songwriters or covering fellow artists.

After “Sad Eyes”, John had two more modest hits with “Lonely Eyes” and “Hey There Lonely Girl”, both in 1980.

He is survived by his four sons and several grandsons, his ex-wife Diane, and his partner Susan.