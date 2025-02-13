Robbie Williams pranks Americans after Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Robbie Williams poked fun at the ongoing chatter surrounding his celebrity status in the US, following both the Super Bowl and the release of his critically acclaimed film Better Man.

The British pop star, 51, is the subject of the musical biopic directed and produced by Michael Gracey, in which Williams is depicted as an anthropomorphic ape.

While the film has received rave reviews from critics, it is considered a box office flop in the US, sparking a conversation about how aware (or not) Americans are of Williams and his career.

Days after Kendrick Lamar’s record-breaking Super Bowl halftime show, the “Rock DJ” singer appeared to poke fun at the debate, as he shared some “news” with his followers to X/Twitter.

“OMG. I’ve just been asked to do next year’s halftime at the Super Bowl,” he said. “So honoured guys. Thank you.”

While a number of fans seemed to get the joke, others took it more literally, with one responding: “No you haven’t… they don’t know you in America??? Wait do they???”

“Dude’s movie made less than $3m in the US and he’s doing our halftime show?!? Jfc no thanks,” another person commented.

Several other followers offered their congratulations to Williams.

open image in gallery Robbie Williams joked that he was headlining the 2025 Super Bowl ( Getty )

The Super Bowl halftime show headliner is typically not announced until a few months before the event, with Lamar revealing his 2025 gig last September.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning hip-hop artist’s performance is now the most-watched halftime show of all time, drawing 133.5 million viewers – more than the Super Bowl itself.

In a now-viral moment, he directly addressed his rival, Drake, through the cameras, as he delivered a part-censored rendition of his Grammy-winning diss track “Not Like Us”.

While Lamar’s performance received rave reviews from critics, not everyone was impressed.

Appearing on Talk Sport, Oasis rocker Noel Gallagher claimed he’d switched off when the halftime show began, branding it “absolute nonsense”.

“I had to switch it off… it was absolute nonsense,“ Gallagher, 57, told hosts Andy Goldstein and Darren Bent.

“I didn’t watch it all,” he admitted. “I just switched it off. There [were] like 300 people getting out of a car in the first two minutes.”

open image in gallery Gallagher claimed he’d switched off during Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime performance ( Getty Images )

Asked about his favourite halftime performances, Gallagher said he rarely bothers tuning in: “I never watch the halftime thing, I’m not interested,” he said. “It’s usually artists I don’t like.”

Lamar’s fellow hip-hop artist Jay-Z, with whom Gallagher has also clashed in the past, has been widely credited with reviving the halftime show in recent years, upping ratings with high-octane performances from Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, The Weeknd, Eminem and Rihanna.