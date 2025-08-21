Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pop superstar Robbie Williams has offered to open for Oasis, despite their long-standing feud.

The rivalry between the Rock DJ singer and Liam and Noel Gallagher began over two decades ago, marked by public insults and Williams challenging Liam to a fight at the 2000 Brit Awards.

The animosity appears to have subsided. Speaking to ITV News, Williams stated: "I would open for Oasis.

“In this moment that they’re having right now, they are omnipresent and they are the peak Zeitgeist.

“I can’t compete with that. So I would, I would open for Oasis. We’re not exactly friends, but I don’t think we’re enemies."

Their rivalry has appeared to have eased after Robbie Williams sent a wholesome message to Liam Gallagher on X. Robbie Williams’ comments come as Oasis prepares for the North American leg of their Oasis Live ’25 world tour.

He also told the broadcaster that he would not give his children phones, describing them as a “drug”.

He said: “They don’t have phones. They’re not going to have phones for as long as humanly possible. And you know they’re gonna go, they are at school, other people have phones, why can’t I have a phone? Tough.

“That’s as simple as it is. I’m 51, I can’t deal with the corrosive nature of the internet and things. It hurts me. It ruins my day.

“How can I give this drug to a 12-year-old? How can I give this drug to a seven-year-old? It’s abuse.”

Prior to launching his solo career, Williams was part of the boyband Take That which was behind the hit songs Pray, Everything Changes and Sure.

He left the group in 1995 and released his chart-topping debut album Life Thru A Lens in 1997.

Other number one albums by the singer include I’ve Been Expecting You, Sing When You’re Winning, Escapology, Intensive Care and Rudebox.

The singer set off for his Britpop tour in May in support of his upcoming album with the same name, which is due to be released on October 10.