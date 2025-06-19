Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Robbie Williams sent Liam Gallagher a wholesome message after the Oasis frontman praised the pop star’s work as part of the Soccer Aid charity.

Gallagher, who has enjoyed a love-hate relationship with Williams since their heyday in the 1990s, was recently asked by a fan on X/Twitter if he had “ever considered playing at Soccer Aid”.

The “Wonderwall” singer responded by saying that the event itself involved “far too many celebrities for me” and that it was his “idea of hell”.

However, the 52-year-old rock star did say that it was a “great cause” and that “Robbie Balboa [a reference to Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky movies] is doing a marvellous job”.

Williams has been part of the Soccer Aid charity matches since 2006 and has served as part of the England coaching staff since 2014. The event sees an England team of former professionals and celebrities take on Soccer Aid World XI FC.

Following Gallagher’s warm words, Williams surprisingly dipped into the conversation to say: “I properly love you mate... You're the best.”

open image in gallery Robbie Williams tells Liam Gallagher 'I properly love you mate' ( X/@liamgallagher )

The brief interaction between the pair soon gained the attention of music fans.

“Robbie Williams and Liam Gallagher interacting in the big year of 2025 omg,” said one shocked fan.

A second added: “Ok, this tweet needs to be framed!” A third joked: “Oh, you two.”

Soccer Aid 2025 took place on Sunday (15 June) with the World XI claiming a 5-4 victory over England at Manchester United’s Old Trafford.

YouTuber, presenter and rapper Big Zuu grabbed the winner after former Manchester City and Argentina star Carlos Tevez had scored four goals. Wayne Rooney, Toni Duggan and a brace from Jermaine Defoe had given England a 4-2 lead.

Other notable celebrities involved in the game included The Last of Us actor Bella Ramsey, singer Tom Grennan, Olympic gold medalist Mo Farah, presenter Paddy McGuinness, Baby Reindeer creator Richard Gadd, boxer Tony Bellew and Irish musician Dermot Kennedy.

open image in gallery Robbie Williams and Liam Gallagher ( Getty )

In November 2022, Williams reflected on his feud with Oasis and his relationship with Gallagher.

The “Angels” singer told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe: “Ultimately, I’m a huge fan of Oasis and [always] was. I was there and I was part of it, and it was f***ing unbelievable: incredible hedonism, reckless abandon and rock’n’roll, and ‘let’s turn it to 11, 12 and let’s see where this goes’.

“It’s part of that competitive nature of me, too,” he continued, before adding, “And also they were gigantic bullies too, to the whole industry, everybody in it – and I didn’t like that.”

When asked to comment on Williams’s interview on X/Twitter, the Oasis star said he’s “never bullied anyone in my life”.

Gallagher wrote: “I agree with him on the vital thing, not on the bully thing. I’ve never bullied anyone in my life. I’m a massive p*** taker for sure and probably gone a little too far sometimes but if I’ve ever hurt anyone’s feelings I apologise.”

One of the most infamous moments in their relationship came at the Brit Awards in 2000, when the former Take That singer – picking up the trophy for Best Video – asked the crowd: “Would anybody like to see me fight Liam? Liam: £100,000 of your money, £100,000 of mine… we’ll get in the ring and have a fight. Now are you gonna do it or p***y out you f***ing wimp?”