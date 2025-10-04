Robbie Williams cancels his final show of world tour due to ‘public safety’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Take That singer Robbie Williams has been forced to cancel the final show of his Britpop tour “in the interests of public safety”.

Williams, 51, was due to perform at Atakoy Marina in Istanbul, Turkey, on Tuesday, October 7, but posted on Instagram on Saturday to tell fans he was “extremely sorry” to have to cancel the concert.

He said: “City authorities have cancelled the show, in the interests of public safety.

“The last thing I would ever want to do is to jeopardise the safety of my fans – their safety and security come first.

“We were very excited to be playing Istanbul for the first time, and purposely chose the city as the final show of the Britpop tour.

“To end this epic run of dates in front of my Turkish fans was my dream, given the close connections my family have with this wonderful country.

“To everyone in Istanbul who wanted to join the 1.2 million people who have shared this phenomenal tour this year with us, I am deeply sorry. We were so looking forward to this show, but the decision to cancel it was beyond our control.”

open image in gallery The post on Instagram ( )

The Sun report the gig was cancelled over fears of threats in Turkey due to his support for Israel, where he has played gigs in the past.

Williams is married to Ayda Field Williams, a Turkish-born woman with a Jewish mother.

open image in gallery Robbie Williams’ wife Ayda Field Williams also sported a monochromatic suit, opting for beige (Chris Pizzello/AP) ( AP )

He will perform his smallest ticketed gig, at Camden’s Dingwalls venue in London on Thursday, running through his upcoming album Britpop, which is yet to be released, in full, with his first solo LP, Life Thru A Lens.

He began the tour in May, performing in cities including London, Amsterdam, Berlin, Helsinki and Athens.

After leaving Take That in 1995, Williams released his chart-topping debut album in 1997, and has achieved seven UK number one singles and 15 UK number one albums.

The albums include I’ve Been Expecting You (1998), Sing When You’re Winning (2000), Escapology (2002), Intensive Care (2005) and Rudebox (2006).