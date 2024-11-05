Rihanna dishes out brutal responses to Trump fans criticising her election joke

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Rihanna has been clapping back at Donald Trump supporters in the comments section of her most recent Instagram post, where she declared that she’s going to “sneak into the polls” and vote with her son’s passport in the US election.

The “Umbrella” singer was born in Barbados and is not currently a US citizen, meaning she is not eligible to vote. However, the Fenty Beauty founder joked about her situation on Instagram in a post shared on 4 November, which has already received more than 1 million likes.

In a video, where she appeared to endorse Kamala Harris, the 36-year-old wrote: “POV: me trying to sneak into the polls with my son’s passport #votecauseicant. When protecting p***ies and firing p***ies can happen all in one vote #votecauseicant #TanSuitSeason.”

Rihanna’s post has been flooded with fans delighted that she is still urging others to vote, even if she can’t. “You’re so real for this,” one commenter wrote, while another read, “Yessss! vote for those who can’t!!”

However, it has also seen a deluge of comments from Trump supporters, criticising her for joking about how she intended to vote.

open image in gallery Rihanna attends The Daily Front Row's 11th Annual Fashion Media Awards at The Rainbow Room in September 2024 ( Getty Images for The Daily Front )

One person wrote: “That attitude is why we want to make America great again. You want to cheat to win. So disappointing.”

Rihanna responded by saying: “Lol! When y’all stop burning ballot boxes come check me.”

A woman told Rihanna: “Illegal voting is a crime. Maybe she should be arrested for trying.”

The singer bluntly replied: “Shut up Karen.”

Another woman posted a long explanation as to why she was voting for a “secure border” before telling Rihanna: “This is exactly why celebrities shouldn’t be posting their political opinions. How’re you gonna misguide your fans [sic]? Stick to music sis.”

The “We Found Love” singer had a scathing reaction, writing: “Where were you in Jan 6, sis? Stick to your discounted crotch. We out here fighting for its rights! [sic]”

open image in gallery Rihanna responds to a Trump supporter on Instagram ( Instagram/Rihanna )

Rihanna is one of several music stars to have backed Harris including Taylor Swift, Madonna, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Beyonce, Cardi B, Azealia Banks, Bruce Springsteen, Christina Aguilera, Ricky Martin, Usher, Jennifer Lopez and Katy Perry.

Harris has also received support from the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Harrison Ford, Jennifer Aniston, Robert De Niro, Martha Stewart and the cast of The Avengers.

Meanwhile, Trump has been publicly backed by the likes of Elon Musk, Joe Rogan, Jake Paul and Hulk Hogan.

Follow The Independent’s US election coverage here.