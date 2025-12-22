Brian May to play unreleased Queen song that ‘no one has ever heard’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Queen guitarist Sir Brian May will play an unreleased Queen track that “no one has ever heard”.

Not For Sale (Polar Bear) was originally recorded during the sessions for Queen’s seminal 1974 album, Queen II; however, it failed to make the final cut.

The 78-year-old songwriter will play the song for the first time during a special festive broadcast on Planet Rock on Monday.

While a “bootleg” version of the song may already have circulated by May’s pre-Queen band, Smile, the guitarist has assured that “no one” has heard this version, which will also feature in the upcoming 2026 rerelease of the album.

Sir Brian said: “It’s a song that goes back a very long way, but to my knowledge, no one has ever heard this version.

“It’s a work in progress and will appear on the forthcoming rebuild of the Queen II album – coming next year – but I’m sneaking this into my Planet Rock special because I’m fascinated to know what people think about it. I hope people have a wonderful Christmas and a great New Year!”

Brian May’s Planet Rock Christmas Special will air on Planet Rock on Monday ( Getty )

Fans will be able to hear the song for the first time during Sir Brian’s Planet Rock Christmas Special on Monday at 6pm.

The radio special, which will also be repeated on Christmas Day, will include a hand-picked selection of Sir Brian’s favourite Christmas and seasonal tracks.

The musician will also reflect on the music, stories and memories that have shaped his own Christmases over the years.

From Bad News to Slade, Chuck Berry and The Crystals, fans can expect a range of tunes, including a Christmas hit by Sir Brian’s wife, singer and actress Anita Dobson.

Formed in the 1970s, Queen was made up of guitarist Sir Brian, drummer Roger Taylor, late frontman Freddie Mercury and bassist John Deacon.

The group has since had six UK number one singles and 10 UK number one albums, with some of their best known songs including Bohemian Rhapsody, Killer Queen, Crazy Little Thing Called Love, and We Are The Champions.

Earlier this year, Queen were named the most played rock act on UK radio and TV in the 21st century, according to the music licensing company, Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL).

Brian May’s Planet Rock Christmas Special will air on Planet Rock on Monday, December 22 at 6pm, with a repeat broadcast on Christmas Day at 1pm.