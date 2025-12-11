Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brian May’s wife Anita Dobson has shed light on Queen’s touring future in the wake of her guitarist husband’s health issues.

May, 78, had a minor stroke last year that made him temporarily lose control of his left arm, and he also revealed he’s faced “a number of” unspecified health problems during a recent interview.

The musician has been back in the studio with his fellow band members, including singer Adam Lambert, but Dobson has suggested they won’t be taking their music on the road.

“They will do little bits and bobs, but they won't do those big tours,” she told The Mirror.

This appears to go against what drummer Roger Taylor said earlier this year, who told Rolling Stone: “I don't think we're done. And I don’t think we’re going to say a final farewell tour. Because it never is, is it?”

Reflecting on his stroke earlier this year, May told Alan Titchmarsh’s Love Your Weekend podcast: “It was a little scary, I have to say. I had the most fantastic care and attention from the hospital where I went, blue lights flashing, the lot. It was very exciting.”

He continued: “I didn’t wanna say anything at the time because I didn’t want anything surrounding it, I really don’t want sympathy. Please don’t do that, because it’ll clutter up my inbox, and I hate that. The good news is I’m OK.”

open image in gallery Brian May might not be taking new Queen music on the road ( Getty Images )

He described his health issues, including a heart attack in 2020, as “a wake-up call”, stating: “I’ve been lucky. I get these things, but I seem to be able to get out of them.”

The guitarist previously said he was “very near death” after doctors discovered that three of his arteries were blocked and in danger of stopping the blood supply to his heart.

He said he was baffled by the development, telling The Times: “I don’t drink, I don’t smoke, I don’t have high cholesterol and I was exercising through the tour, so why did it happen? At least I now have a heart that is working far better than it was.”

open image in gallery Brian May and Anita Dobson ( Getty Images )

May formed the rock band Queen in 1970 alongside Freddie Mercury and Taylor, with bassist John Deacon joining a year later.

They went on to become one of the biggest-selling acts of all time, releasing a string of hit singles including “Bohemian Rhapsody”, “We Will Rock You” and “We Are the Champions”.

May and Dobson have been married for 25 years.