Brian May says health issues were a ‘wake-up call’ as he issues update after stroke

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Queen rocker Brian May has said that his health issues, including a minor stroke last year, were a “wake-up call”.

During an appearance on Alan Titchmarsh’s Love Your Weekend, the 78-year-old musician said he was lucky to have recovered after experiencing a “number” of conditions.

Titchmarsh told him: “We were concerned, you had a bit of a stroke. But, you seem to be fully recovered, that was last year.”

May responded: “I’ve had a number of things, Alan, yeah, the stroke was one of them.”

He continued: “I’ve been lucky, I get these things, but I seem to be able to get out of them. They give you a wake-up call.”

In September last year, May reassured fans that he could still play the guitar after experiencing a minor stroke that made him temporarily lose control of his left arm.

“They called it a minor stroke, and all of a sudden out of the blue, I didn’t have any control of this arm,” he said, moving his left arm and flexing his fingers to show the movement had returned.

“It was a little scary, I have to say. I had the most fantastic care and attention from the hospital where I went, blue lights flashing, the lot, it was very exciting. I might post a video if you like.”

open image in gallery Brian May pictured in July ( Getty Images )

He continued: “I didn’t wanna say anything at the time because I didn’t want anything surrounding it, I really don’t want sympathy. Please don’t do that, because it’ll clutter up my inbox, and I hate that. The good news is I’m OK.”

May has suffered health issues in the past, including a heart attack that turned out to be a symptom of an arterial disease.

The guitarist told fans he was “very near death” after being admitted to hospital in May 2020, where doctors discovered that three of his arteries were blocked and in danger of stopping the blood supply to his heart.

open image in gallery Brian May appearing on Alan Titchmarsh’s ‘Love Your Weekend’ ( ITV )

“It’s a long climb back,” he told The Times. “I’ve had complications due to the drugs I’m on, one of which was a stomach explosion that nearly killed me.”

He admitted he was baffled by the heart attack: “I don’t drink, I don’t smoke, I don’t have high cholesterol and I was exercising through the tour, so why did it happen?” he questioned. “At least I now have a heart that is working far better than it was.”

May formed the rock band Queen in 1970 with Freddie Mercury and Roger Taylor, with bassist John Deacon joining a year later.

They went on to become one of the biggest-selling acts of all time, releasing a string of hit singles including “Bohemian Rhapsody”, “We Will Rock You” and “We Are the Champions”.