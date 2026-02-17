Pitbull to attempt world record for largest gathering of people in bald caps
‘Guinness Book of World Records, get ready for all the Bald-E’s that’ll be putting it down on July 10th at Hyde Park,’ announced the rapper
Singer and rapper Pitbull is set to attempt a unique world record this summer, aiming for the largest gathering of people wearing bald caps during his headline performance at a London festival.
Armando Christian Perez, 45, known for global hits like “Fireball”, “Timber”, and “Time Of Our Lives”, has cultivated a dedicated fanbase. These supporters have increasingly adopted his signature look – suits, aviator glasses, and a bald cap – at his concerts, a trend that has gone viral with videos showing arenas packed with bald-cap-wearing fans singing along.
The record attempt will take place during his headline slot at London’s BST Hyde Park Festival on Friday, 10 July.
Pitbull, also known as Mr Worldwide, expressed his enthusiasm, stating: "Guinness Book of World Records, get ready for all the Bald-E’s that’ll be putting it down on July 10th at Hyde Park. Every time you put on that bald cap, you know you’re about to have the time of your lives. We appreciate the love, the commitment, and the support. More than anything, we just want to say thank you. Dale!"
The unusual idea originated from a text message sent by BBC Radio 1 presenter Greg James, who suggested breaking the world record for the most people wearing a bald cap in one location. Pitbull reportedly responded, indicating a team member would follow up.
More than two decades into his career, the Miami superstar whose hits – from “Hotel Room Service” to “Timber” and “Give Me Everything” to “El Taxi” – have become permanent playlist staples of weddings, bar mitzvahs and, yes, the club is stoking a growing fan frenzy in the U.K. and beyond. He started noticing the odd look-alike or two at concerts back in 2021, emerging from the pandemic-era lockdowns.
“Maybe out of 20,000 people coming to the show, 30,000 coming to show, you’ll see a thousand,” he says of what happened next.
“We jumped the pond and we ended up in London and it was just something else. It was definitely a whole new movement, took it to a whole new level,” Pitbull told The Associated Press, the day after his June 2025 show in London.
Pitbull joins a line-up of artists performing at the London festival this summer, including Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi, American band Maroon 5, and indie folk group Mumford And Sons. His extensive discography also features popular tracks such as “On the Floor”, “Feel This Moment”, and “Don’t Stop The Party”.
The official world record attempt is scheduled for Friday, 10 July, at the BST Hyde Park Festival.
