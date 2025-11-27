Iconic band makes returns as headliners at BST Hyde Park 2026
- Indie folk band Mumford and Sons have been announced as a headliner for next summer’s BST Hyde Park festival.
- The band is set to perform on the Great Oak Stage on July 4, marking their return to the central London event a decade after their last appearance.
- Mumford and Sons expressed their deep connection to Hyde Park, stating it is woven into their story, and they are excited to return with new music.
- Rock band The War On Drugs will also perform on July 4, joining other confirmed headliners including Lewis Capaldi, Maroon 5, Pitbull and Garth Brooks.
- Tickets for the event will go on sale on December 4 at 10 am.