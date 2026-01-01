Pink shares hopeful New Year message from hospital bed after surgery

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pop superstar Pink has ushered in 2026 from a hospital bed after undergoing neck surgery.

The musician, famed for her daring aerial acrobatics during live shows, revealed she had received “two new shiny discs in my neck” and quipped that “Rock ‘n’ roll is a contact sport”.

The singer – real name Alecia Hart – shared the update in a New Year’s message with her Instagram followers.

She posted a photo of herself in a hospital gown, complete with a large neck dressing.

“I want to say Happy New Year’s to everyone. I am so happy to say goodbye to the snake year and welcome in the horse. I am leaving behind all of my hurt in 2025,” she wrote.

”This year was a doozy for all of us and it ran the spectrum from absolutely devastating to mildly annoying. In amongst all of that, there was so much beauty.”

Pink said that the surgery is a reminder to appreciate her body ( Getty Images )

She added: “I’ve realized dreams this year, as well as nightmares. And I end the year giving reverence to, paying attention to, and to fixing my body.

“It may not be a fancy Face lift, but I am getting two new shiny discs in my neck.

“A new scar, a new reminder, that I appreciate this vessel that I have and use it for all it’s worth.

“Rock ‘n’ roll is a contact sport. And as I sit here by myself on New Year’s Eve in a hospital room while my family is happily snowboarding- I know that 2026 is going to be better because that is the choice that I have made.”

She added: “I hope and pray every person can make that wish, have that choice. I know that isn’t a reality for some.

“I will work this year to help preserve the choices of others to make for themselves and their families and this very pursuit of happiness.

“Let’s do better for ourselves and for others. Let’s not be afraid to take care of ourselves and others.

“I choose joy and I leave behind the hurt. I’m going to choose positive thoughts over negative ones.

“And I’m going to rage against the dying of the light. I’m going to reclaim my wild. And I’m going to keep searching for the light, even as I experience the darkness.”

Pink is an outspoken advocate for many causes, including women’s health and reproductive rights, and has discussed the antisemitism she has faced in her life.

She has two children, daughter Willow and son Jameson, with husband Carey Hart.