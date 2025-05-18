Carey Hart apologizes to wife Pink as he shows off gruesome motocross injury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Carey Hart issued a sheepish apology to his wife, singer Pink, after suffering a gruesome bike accident.

The former professional motocross rider took to Instagram on Saturday to let his followers know he was okay and to share grisly details of his injury.

“Welp, I ran out of talent,” the 49-year-old began. “I had a pretty nasty get off, practicing Thursday morning. Landed off a jump, bars knifed, and took the bar to the gut while going over the bars. As I understand it, severed my small intestine from my colon.”

In a carousel of photos, Hart showed off his scar, which ran almost the entire length of his belly and appeared to be stapled together.

“I’m fine and will recover from this. Just a big thank you to @feedbigb for talking me into going to the ER, and a huge thanks to @pink . As always does in these situations w/ me, she steps up and takes charge at the hospital.

“Sorry to put you through this, yet again,” he added with a laughing crying face emoji.

open image in gallery Carey Hart ( hartluck/Instagram )

“Thanks Willz and Jamo for coming to visit today,” he continued, referring to his and Pink’s daughter Willow, 13, and son Jameson, 8.

“Gonna rest up this week, and start the healing process. ***sorry to everyone I ghosted over the last couple days. There was a good reason for it. I’m gonna take a few days off, and I’ll catch up with everyone next week.”

open image in gallery Pink and Carey Hart share two children: Willow, 13, and Jameson, 8 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Pink — real name Alecia Beth Moore — married Hart in January 2006.

The couple celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary earlier this year. “19 years ago on a beach in Costa Rica we both took a chance we weren’t sure we even believed in,” Pink wrote in an Instagram tribute. “I’m so glad we did.”

“I’ve been with you longer than I haven’t,” the star continued. “You’ve been my one constant. You have loved me, hated me and loved me again. I love our story no matter what gets written. It is gritty and sweet.”

In a tribute of his own, Hart wrote that “for over 20 years,” the couple has “traveled the world, made a family, and created amazing memories & life together. Not bad for a couple kids who weren’t expected to amount to anything. You are like a fine wine, and I love you.”