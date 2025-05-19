Phil Collins’ son shares rare photo with musician, 74, after health update

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Phil Collins’ son Mathew has shared a rare new photo of the legendary drummer, who turned up to support him at a football game over the weekend.

Mathew, 20, plays for Austrian side WSG Tirol and posted a picture to Instagram showing him in his kit next to a smiling Collins in the stands.

“Big wins today,” he wrote in the caption.

Mathew is the son of Collins and Orianne Cevey, a Swiss translator who worked with him during his 1994 tour. His brother, Nicholas, is a professional drummer who has filled in for their dad on tour.

The new photo received plenty of love from the pair’s fans and other family members, including Mathew’s brother-in-law Charlie McDowell, who is married to actor Lily Collins.

“Love this so much,” McDowell, the son of English actor Malcolm McDowell and American actor and comedian Mary Steenburgen, wrote.

Emily in Paris star Lily, Mathew’s half-sister, added “I love everything about this” as she reshared the post with a white heart emoji.

Phil Collins has previously expressed his support for Mathew’s sporting career, commenting that he loved music but loved football “even more”.

The picture was shared months after the former Genesis singer and solo star admitted he was “very sick” and felt unmotivated to record any new music, having retired from live performances in 2022.

“I keep thinking I should go downstairs to the studio and see what happens but I'm not hungry for it anymore.”

He added: “The thing is, I’ve been very sick. I mean very sick.”

The musician suffered a spinal injury in 2007 which damaged vertebrae in his upper neck and caused lasting nerve damage.

Last year, Collins opened up about his music career in Phil Collins: Drummer First, which premiered on the Drumeo YouTube channel in December.

“It’s still kind of sinking in,” he said as he surveyed his drum kit. “I’ve spent all my life playing drums. To suddenly not be able to do that is a shock.”

He reflected: “If I can’t do what I did as well as I did it, I’d rather relax and not do anything. But if I wake up one day and I can hold a pair of drumsticks, then I’ll have a crack at it. But I just feel like I’ve used up my air miles.”

Collins made an appearance during what was billed as the final ever tour of his band, Genesis, in 2022, singing and playing tambourine while his son Nic filled in on the drums.