Paul Roberts, one of the UK’s most in-demand choreographers who worked with One Direction, Harry Styles, Katy Perry and Sir Paul McCartney, has died aged 52.

The news was announced in a post by his partner, Phil Griffin, from his official Instagram page, disclosing that Roberts died on Saturday evening (27 September) after a “courageous battle with cancer”.

“Paul passed away gently at home, surrounded by his family,” the statement said.

“His departure, much like his life, was filled with grace.”

For over 25 years, Roberts worked with some of the world’s biggest music stars, helping them choreograph routines for videos and live tours, as well as stage work for dance and theatre groups.

He devised the choreography for One Direction videos such as “Kiss You”, “Steal My Girl” and “Best Song Ever”, and also worked on the Spice Girls reunion tour and the critically adored TV series I Hate Suzie, starring Billie Piper.

"It was always really interesting working with One Direction,” he told the BBC in a 2021 interview. “I knew very early on that there was a magic about them and I could see they had other skill-sets aside from being this very good-looking five-piece, and then four-piece, band.

"In personal moments you got to see them flourish. They'd mess around doing silly dance moves but I'd think, 'Actually if you wanted to dance really well you sure as hell could do it.'”

Roberts famously worked with Styles on the routine for the award-winning visuals to his solo single, “Treat People With Kindness”, which featured a dance routine with Styles and Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

It was filmed shortly before the start of the Covid pandemic in February 2020, with Roberts telling the BBC the team who worked on the video “didn’t know how lucky we were”.

“Looking back it was about three weeks before the world started to burn,” he said. “Maybe that's partly why people are loving it now - the video has such a carefree sense to it."

He praised Styles for being “amazingly devoted” to the entire endeavour: “He’d be shooting the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ promo in Malibu and they’d wrap at 8pm but he’d get in a car and come to the studio and we’d rehearse moves until gone midnight.”

The end result, he said, was something with nostalgia for “a time where you could be in a club and socialise with friends with no social distancing. I think the chemistry Harry and Phoebe have together just oozes joy. And for most people joy is in short supply.”

The news of his death has prompted a flood of tributes from former collaborators, friends and fans.

Lottie Tomlinson, sister of Styles’s former bandmate and solo artist Louis Tomlinson, shared a heartbroken emoji, while Tomlinson and Niall Horan’s publicist Simon Jones commented: “So sad to hear this news about such an incredible person. Sending much love and light.”

Guitarist and music director Dan Richards, who also worked with One Direction, said: “Such sad news, Paul was one of the best, always such a great person to be around. My condolences to his family! RIP mate.”

Ian “H” Watkins of the pop group Steps said: “Devastated. What an incredible human Paul was. Sending [tons] of love.”

Spice Girls star Emma Bunton said: “My heart is broken... being in his company was my happy place. Thinking of you @thephilgriffin sending love to you and all his family.”

Craig David called him an “angel” while Pixie Lott wrote: “What an amazing, special, talented, one of a kind, glowing man. I treasure our times so so much and am absolutely heartbroken.”

Pop singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor wrote: “That is so sad. Paul was so special. So talented, yes, but also warm and sweet and thoughtful and fun. I’m so sorry to hear he’s not here any more. Sending lots of love to all who knew him.”

The Independent has contacted Styles’s representative for comment.

Roberts is survived by his partner, artist and photographer Phil Griffin.