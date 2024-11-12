Paul Di’Anno: Former Iron Maiden singer’s cause of death revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The cause of death for former Iron Maiden frontman Paul Di’Anno has been announced after the heavy metal singer died in October at his home in Salisbury, Wiltshire, at the age of 66.

A statement on his official Facebook page revealed that his death was due to a “tear in the sac” around his heart.

The statement reads in full: “We have received permission from Paul’s family to bring you the news of Paul’s cause of death, after the results of the autopsy have been received.

“His sisters Cheryl and Michelle confirmed the following: ‘Basically he had a tear in the sac around the heart and blood has filled inside it from the main aorta artery and that has caused the heart to stop.’

“Paul’s death was instantaneous and hopefully painless. May he rest in peace. This weekend, an In Memoriam show was held at Underworld Camden, where many of Paul’s fans, friends, colleagues and family members came. With a magnificent musical set, his musical colleagues said a worthy farewell to their friend.”

open image in gallery Iron Maiden in 1981: (left-right) Steve Harris, Clive Burr, Paul Di’Anno, Adrian Smith and Dave Murray ( Robert Ellis/Hulton Archive/Getty Images )

The Chingford-born heavy metal singer was the lead vocalist for Iron Maiden between 1978 and 1981 and sang on their first two albums.

Di’Anno was born Paul Andrews on May 17, 1958, and grew up in East London. He spent his early years supporting himself as a butcher and chef while singing in heavy metal bands.

Iron Maiden was formed in 1975 by bassist-songwriter Steve Harris. They recruited Di’Anno in November 1978 after a chance meeting at the Red Lion pub in Leytonstone. In Mick Wall’s book Iron Maiden: Run to the Hills, the Authorised Biography, Harris was quoted as saying: “There’s sort of a quality in Paul’s voice, a raspiness in his voice, or whatever you want to call it, that just gave it this great edge.”

Di’Anno sang on Iron Maiden’s influential self-titled debut album in 1980, and on their follow-up album Killers in 1981. However, as the band gained success and began touring internationally, they began to doubt that Di’Anno was capable of meeting the demands of the band due to his issues with drug addiction.

In Wall’s biography, Di’Anno recalled: “It wasn’t just that I was snorting a bit of coke, though; I was just going for it non-stop, 24 hours a day, every day... the band had commitments piling up that went on for months, years, and I just couldn’t see my way to the end of it. I knew I’d never last the whole tour. It was too much.”

After being fired from Iron Maiden in 1981, Di’Anno fronted his own band called Di’Anno from 1983 to 1985. Later bands included Gogmagog, Battlezone, Praying Mantis and Killers.

In their statement, Conquest Music added: “Despite being troubled by severe health issues in recent years that restricted him to performing in a wheelchair, Paul continued to entertain his fans around the world, racking up well over 100 shows since 2023.”

“His first career retrospective album, The Book Of The Beast, was released in September 2024 and featured highlights of his recordings since leaving Iron Maiden.”

Di’Anno married five times and has six children. In 2021, a CrowdFunder was launched to help him pay for knee surgery after several years of poor health.