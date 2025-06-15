Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris, has addressed fans who are upset over one of her performance dates.

The 27-year-old daughter of the late “Thriller” singer is scheduled to perform on June 25, which is the anniversary of her father’s death in 2009. She turned to her Instagram Story on Friday and addressed the people who are “mad again.”

Michael Jackson and his second wife, Debbie Rowe, share two children: Paris and 27-year-old son Prince.

The late singer also had a third child, Bigi Jackson (formerly known as Blanket), 22, who was welcomed via surrogate.

“So people are mad again,” she said in the since-expired Instagram story. “One of the tour dates I’m supposed to be going out on tour with Incubus and Manchester Orchestra happens to be June 25, which is a very negative anniversary for me in my life and my family.”

‘So, what I guess I have to explain to these people is that when ... you 're not headlining these shows, you don’t pick what date you perform,’ she said ( Getty Images )

The gig is set to take place at the Bridgestone Area in Nashville.

“So, what I guess I have to explain to these people is that when...you 're not headlining these shows, you don’t pick what date you perform,” she continued, adding that the decision was made by the show’s headliner.

She also said that because she isn’t the main act of the show, she doesn’t receive any sort of accommodations or preferential treatment.

“First of three also doesn’t get a tour bus. You get maybe a sprinter van, which I’ve done before when I’ve got a band with me. But I’m not going to have my band with me this time,” she said.

“It’s just me and my acoustic guitar and my sound guy, who happens to be my fiancé,” Paris continued, referring to Justin Long, whom she announced her engagement to back in December 2024. “So we’re gonna be in a soccer mom van.”

“So [what], I’m gonna tell ’em, ’Sorry, guys, we can’t perform on this date?'” she sarcastically concluded her message, telling her critics, “F** you.”

Throughout her music career, Paris has opened up about her father’s influence. Speaking to the Evening Standard in 2021, she said that her father’s art was always on her mind, even when she wasn’t making pop music.

“I think he’ll always influence everything I do in some way, whether it’s subconscious or intentional,” she explained. “I was around that creativity all the time, so I’m sure I learnt a lot of what I have from that.”