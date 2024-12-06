Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Paris Jackson has confirmed that she and her boyfriend, music producer Justin Long, are engaged.

The 26-year-old actor, who is the only daughter of the late Michael Jackson, took to Instagram on Friday (November 6) to share the news. Her announcement was featured in a birthday post for her partner, as she shared a snap of Long down on one knee in front of her with a ring box in hand.

“Happy birthday my sweet blue,” Jackson wrote in the caption. “Doing life with you these last years has been an indescribable whirlwind and I couldn’t dream of anyone more perfect for me to do it all with. Thank you for letting me be yours. I love you.”

On her Instagram Story, she included a series of sweet photos of her and Long together in honor of his birthday. Her post included multiple images from the proposal, including one of Jackson kissing Long after she said yes.

Another photo showed Jackson hugging her fiancé. A third picture showed a close-up of Long placing the diamond ring on the model’s finger. Her engagement ring is a square-shaped diamond with a silver band.

During the proposal, the “Let Down” singer wore a pair of denim shorts over her sheer black tights, a brown sweater, a tan hat and knee-high boots. Meanwhile, Long wore a sky-blue button-down shirt, black pants and dress shoes.

Although they’ve kept their relationship out of the spotlight, Long and Jackson reportedly started dating in 2022. Before beginning her relationship with Long, Jackson was dating bandmate Gabriel Gleen for two years. Following their 2021 breakup, she opened up about the difficult split on The Red Table Talk.

“It was the deepest I ever loved someone, it was the most intense I’ve felt so far and the most intense betrayal I felt so far and experienced,” she said at the time.

Jackson is one of Michael Jackson’s and his second wife Debbie Rowe’s children, along with their 27-year-old son, Prince. The late singer also had a third child, Bigi Jackson (formerly known as Blanket), 22, who was welcomed via surrogate.

Speaking to the Evening Standard in 2021, Jackson said that her father’s art was always on her mind, even when she herself wasn’t making pop music.

“I think he’ll always influence everything I do in some way, whether it’s subconscious or intentional,” she explained. “I was around that creativity all the time, so I’m sure I learnt a lot of what I have from that.”