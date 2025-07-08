The UK’s most-played Oasis song of the 21st century revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oasis' hit Don’t Look Back In Anger has been revealed as the band's most-played track on UK radio and television this century.

Music licensing company, Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL), compiled a list of the top 10 most-played songs by the band from the past 25 years following the highly anticipated reunion tour, which began last week in Cardiff.

PPL, which licenses the use of recorded music on radio, TV and in public places, analysed airplay data from UK radio and TV stations to create the definitive ranking.

It revealed that Wonderwall was the second most-played, followed by She’s Electric at number three, Roll With It at number four and Little By Little taking fifth place. The Importance of Being Idle, Whatever, Some Might Say and Live Forever followed.

The top 10 list ends with Champagne Supernova, the closing track to their second studio album (What’s The Story) Morning Glory?

open image in gallery Oasis has built up more than seven years of cumulative airplay on UK radio and TV stations since 2000 ( Getty )

Released in 1995, the album became the fifth bestselling album in the UK, according to the Official Charts Company, and contributed six tracks to the top 10 list.

The data also found that Oasis has built up more than seven years of cumulative airplay on UK radio and TV stations since 2000, with their songs being played, on average, 120 times per day across the country.

Peter Leathem, chief executive of PPL, said Oasis is “one of the most iconic, era-defining bands we have ever seen”.

“They dominated the 1990s and 2000s, and for many, they personified those decades, but their timeless songs continue to resonate with audiences even long after their release.”

open image in gallery Noel and Liam Gallagher hold hands as they walk out on stage in Cardiff ( AP )

This comes after the band performed together at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Friday for the first time in almost 16 years after their dramatic split in 2009, which was prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in France.

Mr Leathem added: “With their reunion tour underway, this chart provides the perfect opportunity to look back in admiration at the enduring impact of their music throughout this century, and to celebrate one of the greatest British bands of all time.”

After tickets for the UK and Ireland shows went on sale last year, there was outrage as some standard tickets appeared to have jumped from £148 to £355.

The controversy prompted the Government and the UK’s competition watchdog to pledge that they would look at the use of dynamic pricing.

The band’s world tour, Oasis Live ’25, will see the band perform at Manchester’s Heaton Park, London’s Wembley Stadium, Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium and Dublin’s Croke Park throughout July, August and September before heading to Japan, South Korea, South America, Australia and North America.