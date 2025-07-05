Oasis fans praised for ‘amazing’ behaviour on jubilant first night of reunion tour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oasis fans have been praised for their “amazing” behaviour on the jubilant first night of Liam and Noel Gallagher’s reunion tour.

Thousands of fans gathered at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on Friday night (4 July) to watch the rock band, who broke up after a backstage fight in 2009.

They tore through hits including “Morning Glory”, “Supersonic”, and “Stand by Me” with some attendees live streaming sections of the concert on Instagram for those who didn’t secure tickets.

In one clip, which has been widely shared on X/Twitter, one man could be seen balancing a pint of the blue alcopop WKD on his head while singing along to “Some Might Say”.

“So glad I clocked into this oasis live stream to watch a man balance a pint of wkd off his dome,” one social media user wrote, with other users dubbing the man “the hero we didn’t know we needed”.

“Blue booze man will go down in history,” another fan replied, meanwhile a third person echoed, “The gig, the picture, what he’s doing. Just sums up Britain in a picture.”

Spirits were high at the Principality Stadium as the Gallaghers tore through two hours of uninterrupted hits in front of near 75,000 fans.

One crowd member declared the concert “the most moving gig I think I’ll ever attend” alongside footage of topless fans in bucket hats singing along to “Slide Away”.

“Fair play…the whole band was amazing,” another attendee shared online. “The whole setlist was amazing. The whole show was amazing. It was, in short, wholeheartedly f******’ amazing.”

One fan shared footage of a small fight breaking out in the standing area of the concert during “D’You Know What I Mean?”, with other users declaring those involved in the scrap “knuckle heads”.

The Independent has contacted representatives from Principality Stadium and South Wales Police for comment about the atmosphere.

In his five star review of the show, The Independent’s Mark Beaumont said it would be “tough to imagine another comeback on such a momentous scale”.

“For all the laddish boorishness that Oasis undoubtedly encapsulated, the Britpop era, for Millennials and Gen Zers alike, is as halcyon as Beatlemania or the summer of love – a time of vivid colour, jubilant melody, political stability and affordable flats,” he wrote.

“And to be a part of this second wind of torrid Oasismania, hyped by effusive press coverage and leading to historic shows such as this one, is as close to actually “being there” as it’s possible to get.”