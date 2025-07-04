The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Oasis reunion: Rumoured setlist, dates and how to still get tickets ahead of first show in Cardiff
Liam and Noel Gallagher will reunite for Oasis’ first gig in almost 16 years when they perform in Cardiff on Friday as part of their world tour
Oasis will kickstart their long-awaited worldwide reunion tour in Cardiff on Friday (4 July), their first concert in almost 16 years.
Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher will perform together for the first time since their dramatic split in 2009, when they appear at the Welsh capital’s Principality Stadium.
The reunion announcement came 15 years after Noel quit the Britpop band, saying he “simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer”, following a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.
The brothers announced the Oasis Live ’25 tour last August, starting with two dates in Cardiff on Friday and Saturday (5 July), before heading across the UK and Ireland.
Doors are expected to open at 5pm, with Cast and the Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft as the support acts, starting from 6pm. Oasis are due on stage at 8:15pm for a 10:30pm curfew.
Noel and Liam Gallagher will be joined on stage by Gem Archer, Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs and Andy Bell, all former members of Oasis, alongside drummer Joey Waronker, who has previously toured with Liam. The band will also be backed by a brass section and backing singer Jess Greenfield, who is part of Noel's side project The High Flying Birds.
Noel was spotted getting off the train in Cardiff on Tuesday, while a drone display spelling out the band’s name could be seen over the stadium on Wednesday.
Setlist:
No confirmed setlist has been announced by Oasis, who will obviously want to keep things as a surprise for the fans in attendance.
Fans across the city have also heard what they believe to be rehearsals in the Principality throughout the week. Those songs included: “Rock ‘n’ Roll Star”, “Whatever”, “Slide Away”, “Some Might Say”, “Cigarettes and Alcohol”, “Live Forever” and “Wonderwall”.
Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reports that sources close to the publication have said that this will be the setlist:
- Acquiese
- Morning Glory
- Some Might Say
- Cigarettes and Alcohol
- Fade Away
- Supersonic
- Roll With It
- Bring it on Down
- Talk Tonight
- Half the World Away
- Little by Little
- D’ You Know What I Mean?
- Stand By Me
- Cast No Shadow
- Hello
- Slide Away
- Whatever
- Live Forever
- Rock ‘n’ Roll Star
- The Masterplan
- Don’t Look Back in Anger
- Wonderwall
- Champagne Supernova
It remains to be seen what the setlist will be and there is always a strong chance that the band will change which songs they play throughout the tour.
Dates:
Following Cardiff, Oasis will visit Manchester’s Heaton Park, London’s Wembley Stadium, Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium and Dublin’s Croke Park throughout July, August and September.
The dates are as follows:
- Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales - Friday 4 July
- Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales - Saturday 5 July
- Heaton Park, Manchester, England - Friday 11 July
- Heaton Park, Manchester, England - Saturday 12 July
- Heaton Park, Manchester, England - Wednesday 16 July
- Heaton Park, Manchester, England - Saturday 19 July
- Heaton Park, Manchester, England - Sunday 20 July
- Wembley Stadium, London, England - Friday 25 July
- Wembley Stadium, London, England - Saturday 26 July
- Wembley Stadium, London, England - Wednesday 30 July
- Wembley Stadium, London, England - Saturday 2 August
- Wembley Stadium, London, England - Sunday 3 August
- Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland - Friday 8 August
- Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland - Saturday 9 August
- Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland - Tuesday 12 August
- Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland - Saturday 16 August
- Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland - Sunday 17 August
The group will then head to Japan, South Korea, South America, Australia and North America.
- Toronto, Canada - Sunday 24 August
- Toronto, Canada - Monday 25 August
- Chicago, USA - Thursday 28 August
- East Rutherford, USA - Sunday 31 August
- East Rutherford, USA - Monday 1 September
- Los Angeles, USA - Saturday 6 September
- Los Angeles, USA - Sunday 7 September
- Mexico City, Mexico - Friday 12 September
- Mexico City, Mexico - Saturday 13 September
- Wembley Stadium, London, England - Saturday 27 September
- Wembley Stadium, London, England - Sunday 28 September
- Seoul, South Korea - Tuesday 21 October
- Tokyo, Japan - Saturday 25 October
- Tokyo, Japan - Sunday 26 October
- Melbourne, Australia - Friday 31 October
- Melbourne, Australia - Saturday 1 November
- Melbourne, Australia - Tuesday 4 November
- Sydney, Australia - Friday 7 November
- Sydney, Australia - Saturday 8 November
- Buenos Aires, Argentina - Saturday 15 November
- Buenos Aires, Argentina - Sunday 16 November
- Santiago, Chile - Wednesday 19 November
- São Paulo, Brazil - Saturday 22 November
- São Paulo, Brazil - Sunday 23 November
How to still get tickets:
While fans have been pleading for the group to reunite since they disbanded, website issues on Ticketmaster and controversial dynamic pricing brought outrage when fans tried to purchase tickets, with many failing to secure a spot.
After tickets for the UK and Ireland shows went on sale last year, some standard tickets appeared to have jumped from £148 to £355.
The controversy prompted the Government and the UK’s competition watchdog to pledge to look at the use of dynamic pricing.
While the tour has completely sold out, Oasis did announce in June that “a very limited number of additional tickets” after the layout of the shows are perfected.
As the shows are getting closer, Oasis promoters may be able to release a very limited number of additional tickets for sale once final sight lines are checked and the production is fine tuned,” a statement shared on the band’s social media channels read.
The note instructed hopeful fans to keep their eyes on their inboxes in the run-up to the first show in Cardiff on Friday.
Elsewhere, fans can still purchase tickets via Ticketmaster’s resale site as well as Viagogo, Vividseats, See Tickets, StubHub, and Twickets.
Viagogo: The cheapest tickets on Viagogo, at the time of writing, for Friday’s show are currently £267. For Saturday, the cheapest prices are £233.
Vividseats: The cheapest tickets on Vividseats, at the time of writing, for Friday’s show are £371. For Saturday, they are £244.
Stubhub: The cheapest ticket for Friday night on Stubhub are £240. For Saturday, they are currently £193.
Twickets: No tickets for either night are currently available on Twickets.
See Tickets: No tickets are currently available for either night on See Tickets.
A movie, produced by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, is being made in conjunction with the reunion tour.
Formed in Manchester in 1991, Oasis signed to independent record label Creation Records in 1993, rising to fame with the release of their debut chart-topping album Definitely Maybe on 29 August 1994.
Dig Out Your Soul, the band’s last studio album, was released in 2008, just months before the Paris row.
Additional reporting by PA.