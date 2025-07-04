Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oasis will kickstart their long-awaited worldwide reunion tour in Cardiff on Friday (4 July), their first concert in almost 16 years.

Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher will perform together for the first time since their dramatic split in 2009, when they appear at the Welsh capital’s Principality Stadium.

The reunion announcement came 15 years after Noel quit the Britpop band, saying he “simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer”, following a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

The brothers announced the Oasis Live ’25 tour last August, starting with two dates in Cardiff on Friday and Saturday (5 July), before heading across the UK and Ireland.

Doors are expected to open at 5pm, with Cast and the Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft as the support acts, starting from 6pm. Oasis are due on stage at 8:15pm for a 10:30pm curfew.

Noel and Liam Gallagher will be joined on stage by Gem Archer, Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs and Andy Bell, all former members of Oasis, alongside drummer Joey Waronker, who has previously toured with Liam. The band will also be backed by a brass section and backing singer Jess Greenfield, who is part of Noel's side project The High Flying Birds.

Noel was spotted getting off the train in Cardiff on Tuesday, while a drone display spelling out the band’s name could be seen over the stadium on Wednesday.

Setlist:

No confirmed setlist has been announced by Oasis, who will obviously want to keep things as a surprise for the fans in attendance.

Fans across the city have also heard what they believe to be rehearsals in the Principality throughout the week. Those songs included: “Rock ‘n’ Roll Star”, “Whatever”, “Slide Away”, “Some Might Say”, “Cigarettes and Alcohol”, “Live Forever” and “Wonderwall”.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reports that sources close to the publication have said that this will be the setlist:

Acquiese

Morning Glory

Some Might Say

Cigarettes and Alcohol

Fade Away

Supersonic

Roll With It

Bring it on Down

Talk Tonight

Half the World Away

Little by Little

D’ You Know What I Mean?

Stand By Me

Cast No Shadow

Hello

Slide Away

Whatever

Live Forever

Rock ‘n’ Roll Star

The Masterplan

Don’t Look Back in Anger

Wonderwall

Champagne Supernova

It remains to be seen what the setlist will be and there is always a strong chance that the band will change which songs they play throughout the tour.

open image in gallery Oasis have reunited for a highly anticipated world tour ( PA )

Dates:

Following Cardiff, Oasis will visit Manchester’s Heaton Park, London’s Wembley Stadium, Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium and Dublin’s Croke Park throughout July, August and September.

The dates are as follows:

Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales - Friday 4 July

Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales - Saturday 5 July

Heaton Park, Manchester, England - Friday 11 July

Heaton Park, Manchester, England - Saturday 12 July

Heaton Park, Manchester, England - Wednesday 16 July

Heaton Park, Manchester, England - Saturday 19 July

Heaton Park, Manchester, England - Sunday 20 July

Wembley Stadium, London, England - Friday 25 July

Wembley Stadium, London, England - Saturday 26 July

Wembley Stadium, London, England - Wednesday 30 July

Wembley Stadium, London, England - Saturday 2 August

Wembley Stadium, London, England - Sunday 3 August

Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland - Friday 8 August

Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland - Saturday 9 August

Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland - Tuesday 12 August

Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland - Saturday 16 August

Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland - Sunday 17 August

The group will then head to Japan, South Korea, South America, Australia and North America.

Toronto, Canada - Sunday 24 August

Toronto, Canada - Monday 25 August

Chicago, USA - Thursday 28 August

East Rutherford, USA - Sunday 31 August

East Rutherford, USA - Monday 1 September

Los Angeles, USA - Saturday 6 September

Los Angeles, USA - Sunday 7 September

Mexico City, Mexico - Friday 12 September

Mexico City, Mexico - Saturday 13 September

Wembley Stadium, London, England - Saturday 27 September

Wembley Stadium, London, England - Sunday 28 September

Seoul, South Korea - Tuesday 21 October

Tokyo, Japan - Saturday 25 October

Tokyo, Japan - Sunday 26 October

Melbourne, Australia - Friday 31 October

Melbourne, Australia - Saturday 1 November

Melbourne, Australia - Tuesday 4 November

Sydney, Australia - Friday 7 November

Sydney, Australia - Saturday 8 November

Buenos Aires, Argentina - Saturday 15 November

Buenos Aires, Argentina - Sunday 16 November

Santiago, Chile - Wednesday 19 November

São Paulo, Brazil - Saturday 22 November

São Paulo, Brazil - Sunday 23 November

How to still get tickets:

While fans have been pleading for the group to reunite since they disbanded, website issues on Ticketmaster and controversial dynamic pricing brought outrage when fans tried to purchase tickets, with many failing to secure a spot.

After tickets for the UK and Ireland shows went on sale last year, some standard tickets appeared to have jumped from £148 to £355.

open image in gallery Ticketing issues, with website problems and dynamic pricing, mean many fans failed to secure a spot and resale prices were high (Yui Mok/PA)

The controversy prompted the Government and the UK’s competition watchdog to pledge to look at the use of dynamic pricing.

While the tour has completely sold out, Oasis did announce in June that “a very limited number of additional tickets” after the layout of the shows are perfected.

As the shows are getting closer, Oasis promoters may be able to release a very limited number of additional tickets for sale once final sight lines are checked and the production is fine tuned,” a statement shared on the band’s social media channels read.

The note instructed hopeful fans to keep their eyes on their inboxes in the run-up to the first show in Cardiff on Friday.

Elsewhere, fans can still purchase tickets via Ticketmaster’s resale site as well as Viagogo, Vividseats, See Tickets, StubHub, and Twickets.

Viagogo: The cheapest tickets on Viagogo, at the time of writing, for Friday’s show are currently £267. For Saturday, the cheapest prices are £233.

Vividseats: The cheapest tickets on Vividseats, at the time of writing, for Friday’s show are £371. For Saturday, they are £244.

Stubhub: The cheapest ticket for Friday night on Stubhub are £240. For Saturday, they are currently £193.

Twickets: No tickets for either night are currently available on Twickets.

See Tickets: No tickets are currently available for either night on See Tickets.

open image in gallery Fans watch Liam Gallagher perform on stage during the Teenage Cancer Trust Concert, at the Royal Albert Hall, London in 2022 ( PA )

A movie, produced by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, is being made in conjunction with the reunion tour.

Formed in Manchester in 1991, Oasis signed to independent record label Creation Records in 1993, rising to fame with the release of their debut chart-topping album Definitely Maybe on 29 August 1994.

Dig Out Your Soul, the band’s last studio album, was released in 2008, just months before the Paris row.

Additional reporting by PA.