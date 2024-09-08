Noel Gallagher to be added to National Portrait Gallery amid reunion tickets furore

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



A picture of Oasis songwriter Noel Gallagher will go on display in the National Portrait Gallery in London later this year.

Gallagher said he is “thrilled and honoured” as a “grumpy middle-aged man, who hates having his picture taken” to join the collection, according to the PA news agency.

The image, taken by photographer Zoe Law, will go on display on 29 November, as part of the gallery’s Legends exhibition, which will feature 100 portraits taken by Law of people who have influenced her life and career.

The image of Gallagher will remain part of the gallery’s permanent collection once the exhibition ends on 2 March 2025.

Other stars included in the display of black and white photos are England World Cup winner Sir Bobby Charlton, actor Orlando Bloom, and a never-before-seen picture of Canadian actress Kim Cattrall.

Speaking about having a picture of himself in the gallery, Gallagher said: “I am thrilled and honoured to have my portrait added to the National Portrait Gallery’s permanent collection.

“The thought of the portrait of a grumpy middle-aged man, who frankly hates having his picture taken, being permanently displayed for future generations to marvel at is very special. Thanks and praise.”

Noel Gallagher of Oasis ( Getty Images )

Law said having her photo of Gallagher become part of the gallery’s permanent collection is “the greatest honour”.

She said: “It is the greatest honour that my portrait of the legend Noel Gallagher has been acquired by the National Portrait Gallery - a lasting legacy that all portrait photographers and artists dream of.”

It comes after Gallagher and his brother Liam announced that their band, Oasis, will be reuniting for a run of UK gigs next year for the first time since breaking up in 2009.

Sabina Jaskot-Gill, senior curator of photographs at the gallery, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have recently acquired Zoe Law’s portrait of Noel Gallagher for the National Portrait Gallery’s photographs collection.

“I am really looking forward to seeing more of her Legends exhibited across our studio gallery and spotlight space in what promises to be an exciting and innovative display.

“I hope that these striking monochromatic portraits - which celebrate the diversity of British cultural life - help inspire the next generation of photographers and visitors to the National Portrait Gallery.”

Oasis announced two extra Wembley Stadium dates after thousands were left disappointed when trying to buy tickets on 31 August via Ticketmaster, with many being priced out due to the website’s dynamic pricing system.

An “invitation-only ballot ticket sale strategy” has been devised for the new Wembley shows “as a small step towards making amends for the situation”.

Meanwhile, Liam responded to a fan on Twitter complaining about the ticket prices personally, writing simply: “Shut up.”

Additional reporting by the Press Association