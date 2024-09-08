Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Oasis have released details on how fans can get their hands on tickets for two extra Wembley Stadium shows the band have announced for their sold out 2025 tour.

The storied rock band will play stadium shows in Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin, with gigs outside Europe to be added at a later date.

Their reunion announcement comes right before the 30-year anniversary of Definitely Maybe, the band’s record-breaking debut album. Next year, meanwhile, will mark the 30th anniversary of their follow-up, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, one of the biggest-selling LPs by a British act of all time.

However, the initial release of tickets was met with disappointment and frustration as the band and Ticketmaster came under heavy criticism for the sales method.

As tickets went on sale on 31 August after learning that those that were originally listed at £135, had risen to as much as £355 on the site. Some had queued for hours for an opportunity to secure a ticket, only for the price to have more than doubled.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has launched an investigation into Ticketmaster and how the tickets were sold to fans. Meanwhile, an “invitation-only ballot ticket sale strategy” has been devised for the two new Wembley shows “as a small step towards making amends for the situation”.

The new dates will be 27 and 28 September and new details have been released for how fans can get the tickets.

Liam and Noel Gallagher, pictured together for the first time in 15 years as they announce a huge Oasis tour for 2025 ( Simon Emmett )

In a press release, it was announced on Wednesday (September 4) that a new “invitation-only ballot ticket sale strategy” has been devised for the two new Wembley shows “as a small step towards making amends for the situation”.

“Applications to join the ballot will be opened first to the many fans who were unsuccessful in the initial on sale with Ticketmaster,” the statement adds.

It also promises to be “far smoother for fans by reducing the stress and time it takes to obtain” tickets.

Those who missed out on the tickets last weekend should have now received an email asking them to enter the ballot as well as a new quiz question.

On Saturday evening, Oasis released a press statement about the new system. They said: “Additional Wembley Dates - Private Ballot Information. Invitations to enter the private ballot will be sent overnight tonight (Saturday) to eligible fans we have been able to identify.

“If you signed into your Ticketmaster UK account on Saturday, 31st August, and were able to join a queue for a specific show, but didn’t get a ticket-then you may be eligible to take part and will receive an email on how to register for the ballot. Keep an eye on the inbox associated with your Ticketmaster account, and don’t forget to check your junk mail.

“Once successfully registered, you will be entered into the ballot for a code for access to the final Wembley on sale. Due to the demand for the shows and to avoid last week’s long queues, codes will be strictly limited. Entry to the ballot does not guarantee you will receive a code.

“The ballot is only open to invited fans. You must register with the email to which your invitation was sent and which is registered with your Ticketmaster account. All other entries will be discounted. If you do not receive an email then unfortunately you will not be eligible for the ballot. You will be automatically discounted from the ballot, even if you go through the registration process.”

Prices are yet to be confirmed for the new shows.

Before prices were inflated a seat to watch the band at London’s Wembley Stadium began at £74.25, with the most expensive ticket a £506.25 pre-show party, exhibition and seated package.

Standing tickets at Wembley cost fans £151.25, with the same tickets in Cardiff and Edinburgh being slightly cheaper at £150 and £151 respectively.

What are the tour dates?

The shows announced so far are as follows:

JULY 2025

4 July – Cardiff, Principality Stadium

5 July – Cardiff, Principality Stadium

11 July – Manchester, Heaton Park

12 July – Manchester, Heaton Park

16 July – Manchester, Heaton Park

19 July – Manchester, Heaton Park

20 July – Manchester, Heaton Park

25 July – London, Wembley Stadium

26 July – London, Wembley Stadium

30 July – London, Wembley Stadium

AUGUST 2025

2 August – London, Wembley Stadium

3 August – London, Wembley Stadium

8 August – Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

9 August – Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

12 August – Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

16 August – Dublin, Croke Park

17 August – Dublin, Croke Park

27 September - London, Wembley Stadium

28 September - London, Wembley Stadium

Follow the latest updates here.