Noel Gallagher’s daughter calls out ‘ageism and misogyny’ among some Oasis fans

Noel Gallagher’s daughter Anais has hit out at a section of Oasis fans for “ageism” and “misogyny”, as a desperate scramble for tickets has led to some rancour among the band’s fanbase.

On Tuesday (27 August), the Mancunian group announced they would be reuniting, 15 years after an explosive split between brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher.

Following the reconciliation, some on social media complained about young women “jumping on the bandwagon” to buy tickets for the concerts, leading to older fans missing out.

Anais, 24, wrote in a comment on TikTok, “One thing I won’t stand for is the ageism and the misogyny around people getting tickets.

“Sorry if a 19-year-old girl in a pink cowboy hat wants to be there, I will have my friendship bracelets ready.”

The comment was in response to a post by TikToker, Josie Cannell, who defended younger fans involved in the reunion hype.

Noel Gallagher’s daughter has called out ‘ageism’ and ‘misogyny’ among some fans ( Getty )

“What do you mean everyone suddenly loves them? Everyone has always loved them,” she said. “They’re one of the most famous bands in the whole entire world.”

She captioned her post, “Babe, it’s Oasis, they’re not an unknown underground independent artist.”

Anais hit out at critics of younger fans ( TikTok/Josie_Cannell )

Sarcastic commentary had been particularly pointed on X/Twitter where one person wrote, “Imagine waiting 15 years for Oasis to reform only to lose out on tickets to Chloe, 21 from Stockport who just wants to hear Wonderwall live. #oasisreunion.”

One person defended older fans as they wrote, “I don’t think it’s a case of ageism; it would just be disappointing if long-time fans miss the chance, because some people who barely know them go for the sake of it - without being fans.”

The tour will include four nights at Heaton Park in Manchester, the band’s hometown, between 11 to 20 July, along with four shows at Wembley Stadium in London from 25 July to 3 August with three more dates added. These dates include 16 July in Manchester, 30 July in London and 12 August in Edinburgh. Tickets for all shows will go on sale at 9am on 31 August.

Their reunion announcement comes right before the 30-year anniversary of Definitely Maybe, the band’s record-breaking debut that includes hits “Supersonic”, “Shakermaker” and “Live Forever”.

Next year, meanwhile, will mark the 30th anniversary of their second album (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, one of the biggest-selling LPs by a British act of all time.