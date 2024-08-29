Oasis announce three new UK tour dates after ‘unprecedented demand’

Support truly

Oasis have announced three more tour dates after “unprecedented demand” following their reunion.

Days after the band revealed they would return to play 14 shows across the UK and Ireland in summer 2025, they have added further shows in Manchester, London and Edinburgh to the their schedule

These dates include 16 July in Manchester, 30 July in London and 12 August in Edinburgh. Tickets for all shows will go on sale at 9am on 31 August.

The additional tour dates will mean the band are scheduled to play five nights at Wembley, five in Manchester and three in Scotland.

Noel and Liam Gallagher confirmed the band’s reunion on Tuesday (27 August) morning, following weeks of fan speculation and endless clues.

The Manchester-formed group, one of the defining rock bands of the Nineties, split in 2009 after a fiery row in Paris and have not played together since.

Announcing their reunion, the band said in a highly anticipated statement: “The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised.”

Oasis have announced three more tour dates after ‘unprecedented demand’ following their reunion ( Zak Hussein/PA )

Pre-sale tickets go on sale on 30 August, with a registration ballot closing at 7pm this evening (Wednesday 28 August). The general sale will take place on the morning of Saturday 31 August.

Oasis have yet to reveal how much tickets will cost, but given the demand it is likely fans will be willing to fork out to see their favourite band play for the first time in over a decade.

The band will likely announce special anniversary editions of their second album, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, when they celebrate its 30th anniversary next year, coinciding with the 2025 tour.

They are also expected to announce further dates outside of Europe at a later date.

Oasis announced their reunion tour on Tuesday ( PA Archive )

Unverified reports are claiming that Liam and Noel stand to make as much as £50m between them from the shows alone, with likely additional boosts from merch sales, sponsorship deals and other branding.

While Liam has hit back at claims he and his older brother are only doing the tour for the cash, it will certainly come in handy, not least for Noel who was reported to have paid out a £20m settlement in the divorce from his ex-wife, Sara MacDonald.

There are also claims that the reunion tour could boost the UK’s economy by around £350m as fans splash out on hotels, merch, travel, tickets and shopping. This is similar to the estimated uplift created by the UK leg of Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour.

You can read more about how to get tickets to see Oasis next year here.