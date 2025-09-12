Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Singer-songwriter Nina Nesbitt surprised a local music venue in Kent with a rare intimate performance on Thursday, in a moving display of support for grassroots music venues.

The Scottish musician was the “secret guest” at a sold-out gig hosted by The Music Workshop in Folkestone, Kent, as she prepares to mark the first anniversary of her latest album, Mountain Music.

Money raised from the show will go towards funding the venue’s programme of community events, including workshops for children and aspiring musicians.

Her set was a complete surprise to the audience, who bought tickets to the event without knowing who was booked to perform.

Nesbitt told The Independent: “I was so excited to be playing a show in support of The Music Workshop in Folkestone. At a time when grassroots music venues are fighting to survive, it feels more vital than ever to back the spaces that keep local music going.

“It’s also important to me that we support the next generation of musicians, whether it be through workshops or providing them with a place to develop their craft.”

open image in gallery Scottish artist Nina Nesbitt surprised a local Kent venue with a secret set ( Charlie Coull @ coull.creative )

Nesbitt has achieved considerable chart success with albums including her 2014 debut, Peroxide, and 2019’s follow-up The Sun Will Come Up, the Seasons Will Change.

Along with headline tours, she has opened for artists including Stevie Nicks, Justin Bieber and Lewis Capaldi.

Her fourth album, Mountain Music, was released in September 2024 to positive reviews from critics, with particular praise for her “tender and true” Americana-leaning folk-pop, as well her exploration of themes such as small-town life, relationship struggles and solitude.

open image in gallery Nesbitt played to an enraptured audience at The Music Workshop ( Charlie Coull / @coull.creative )

As well as writing and releasing her own music, Nesbitt has co-written for a number of stars, mostly recently with former Little Mix singer Perrie for her forthcoming debut album.

Her show at The Music Workshop was supported by local musician Matt Rider under his project Floatation Day 90.

Daniel Clark, who co-owns The Music Workshop with his partner, Josie, said: “It was amazing to have Nina perform on our stage – getting to experience her music in such an intimate way was really special, and she couldn’t have been lovelier to host.

“To have an artist of her standing champion grassroots venues means so much at such a tough time.”

open image in gallery Pictured: The Music Shop owners Josie and Daniel Clark ( The Music Workshop )

The Music Workshop was sponsored by The Independent as part of its Main Stage initiative, which aims to shine a spotlight on grassroots venues around the UK and Ireland.