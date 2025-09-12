Scottish star Nina Nesbitt surprises local Kent venue with secret set
Singer-songwriter turned up to perform at The Music Workshop in Folkestone to show her support for grassroots music venues
Singer-songwriter Nina Nesbitt surprised a local music venue in Kent with a rare intimate performance on Thursday, in a moving display of support for grassroots music venues.
The Scottish musician was the “secret guest” at a sold-out gig hosted by The Music Workshop in Folkestone, Kent, as she prepares to mark the first anniversary of her latest album, Mountain Music.
Money raised from the show will go towards funding the venue’s programme of community events, including workshops for children and aspiring musicians.
Her set was a complete surprise to the audience, who bought tickets to the event without knowing who was booked to perform.
Nesbitt told The Independent: “I was so excited to be playing a show in support of The Music Workshop in Folkestone. At a time when grassroots music venues are fighting to survive, it feels more vital than ever to back the spaces that keep local music going.
“It’s also important to me that we support the next generation of musicians, whether it be through workshops or providing them with a place to develop their craft.”
Nesbitt has achieved considerable chart success with albums including her 2014 debut, Peroxide, and 2019’s follow-up The Sun Will Come Up, the Seasons Will Change.
Along with headline tours, she has opened for artists including Stevie Nicks, Justin Bieber and Lewis Capaldi.
Her fourth album, Mountain Music, was released in September 2024 to positive reviews from critics, with particular praise for her “tender and true” Americana-leaning folk-pop, as well her exploration of themes such as small-town life, relationship struggles and solitude.
As well as writing and releasing her own music, Nesbitt has co-written for a number of stars, mostly recently with former Little Mix singer Perrie for her forthcoming debut album.
Her show at The Music Workshop was supported by local musician Matt Rider under his project Floatation Day 90.
Daniel Clark, who co-owns The Music Workshop with his partner, Josie, said: “It was amazing to have Nina perform on our stage – getting to experience her music in such an intimate way was really special, and she couldn’t have been lovelier to host.
“To have an artist of her standing champion grassroots venues means so much at such a tough time.”
The Music Workshop was sponsored by The Independent as part of its Main Stage initiative, which aims to shine a spotlight on grassroots venues around the UK and Ireland.
