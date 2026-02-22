Nicki Minaj shares photo of ‘meaningful’ bible signed by Trump

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nicki Minaj owns a hot pink Lamborghini and a gold Visa card — but her newest prized possession is a Trump Bible.

The rapper, 43, bragged Saturday on X that she had received a leather-bound autographed bible with President Donald Trump’s signature on the cover.

“One of the most meaningful gifts I’ve ever received in my entire life,” Minaj wrote.

The China-made “God Bless The U.S.A.” Bible, also known as the Trump Bible, is a copy of the King James edition Bible produced in partnership with country singer Lee Greenwood. It was first sold in 2021 for $60, and the signed one that Minaj shared is listed online starting at $1,000.

Minaj’s post sparked backlash from social media users, with many criticizing the product itself for being religiously offensive. One wrote: “One of the most sacrilegious gifts I’ve ever seen in my entire life.”

open image in gallery Nicki Minaj was recently gifted a bible that was signed by Donald Trump ( Getty Images )

“One of the most meaningful gifts you’ve received is a trump stamped bible? this is a mockery of God and you are a fake Christian,” another criticized. A third chimed in, “A desecrated Bible signed by a guy that’s never read it?”

America’s Next Top Model alum Adrianne Curry weighed in, saying, “signing bibles is.....just....NOT it.”

In 2019, Trump said in front of a room full of religious leaders that he doesn’t know the Bible “very well at all.” He also admitted in October: “I don’t think there’s anything going to get me in heaven. I really don’t. I think I’m not maybe heaven-bound.”

It comes as Minaj’s association with Trump has raised eyebrows in recent months.

The artist’s seemingly sudden MAGA conversion became known in November 2025, when she personally thanked the President for his threats against the Nigerian government over the alleged “killing of Christians.”

open image in gallery President Donald Trump greets Nicki Minaj on stage during an event for Trump Accounts ( AP )

She then praised Trump’s administration during a panel speaking to Turning Point USA leader Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk’s widow.

“This administration is full of people with heart and soul, and they make me proud of them,” Minaj told Kirk at the panel at the time. “Our vice president, he makes me ... well, I love both of them. Both of them have a very uncanny ability to be someone that you relate to.”

Earlier this month, the rapper attended a U.S. Treasury event where she declared herself as “probably the president’s number one fan, and that’s not going to change.”

She added: “The hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more. He has a lot of force behind him, and God is protecting him. Amen.”