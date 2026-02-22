Nicki Minaj shares photo of ‘meaningful’ bible signed by Trump
The ‘God Bless The U.S.A.’ Bible is sold for $1,000 online
Nicki Minaj owns a hot pink Lamborghini and a gold Visa card — but her newest prized possession is a Trump Bible.
The rapper, 43, bragged Saturday on X that she had received a leather-bound autographed bible with President Donald Trump’s signature on the cover.
“One of the most meaningful gifts I’ve ever received in my entire life,” Minaj wrote.
The China-made “God Bless The U.S.A.” Bible, also known as the Trump Bible, is a copy of the King James edition Bible produced in partnership with country singer Lee Greenwood. It was first sold in 2021 for $60, and the signed one that Minaj shared is listed online starting at $1,000.
Minaj’s post sparked backlash from social media users, with many criticizing the product itself for being religiously offensive. One wrote: “One of the most sacrilegious gifts I’ve ever seen in my entire life.”
“One of the most meaningful gifts you’ve received is a trump stamped bible? this is a mockery of God and you are a fake Christian,” another criticized. A third chimed in, “A desecrated Bible signed by a guy that’s never read it?”
America’s Next Top Model alum Adrianne Curry weighed in, saying, “signing bibles is.....just....NOT it.”
In 2019, Trump said in front of a room full of religious leaders that he doesn’t know the Bible “very well at all.” He also admitted in October: “I don’t think there’s anything going to get me in heaven. I really don’t. I think I’m not maybe heaven-bound.”
It comes as Minaj’s association with Trump has raised eyebrows in recent months.
The artist’s seemingly sudden MAGA conversion became known in November 2025, when she personally thanked the President for his threats against the Nigerian government over the alleged “killing of Christians.”
She then praised Trump’s administration during a panel speaking to Turning Point USA leader Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk’s widow.
“This administration is full of people with heart and soul, and they make me proud of them,” Minaj told Kirk at the panel at the time. “Our vice president, he makes me ... well, I love both of them. Both of them have a very uncanny ability to be someone that you relate to.”
Earlier this month, the rapper attended a U.S. Treasury event where she declared herself as “probably the president’s number one fan, and that’s not going to change.”
She added: “The hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more. He has a lot of force behind him, and God is protecting him. Amen.”
