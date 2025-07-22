Nick Cave says death of son Arthur made him realise ‘God was a form of perception’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nick Cave has shared a poignant reflection on the loss of his teenage son Arthur, 10 years since his death.

The Australian musician, 67, frequently answers questions from fans or shares updates on his Red Hand Files website. In a post this week, he answered a question about what he and his wife, Susie, had learnt in the decade since Arthur’s passing, and whether their pain lasts “forever”.

Arthur, 15, died on 15 July 2015 as a result from injuries sustained when he fell from a cliff in Brighton, near where he and his family lived at the time.

The grief Cave experienced has informed much of his work since, including his 2016 album with the Bad Seeds, Skeleton Tree.

“The pain remains, but I have found that it evolves over time,” Cave wrote in response. “Grief blossoms with age, becoming less a personal affront, less a cosmic betrayal, and more a poetic quality of being as we learn to surrender to it.

“As we are confronted with the intolerable injustice of death, what seems unbearable ultimately turns out not to be unbearable at all. Sorrow grows richer, deeper, and more textured. It feels more interesting, creative, and lovely.”

Nick Cave said he read his letter to his wife, Susie (left), who agreed that ‘things get better in time’ ( Getty Images for Valentino )

He explained that, to his “great surprise”, he had learnt that he is “part of a common human story”.

“I began to recognise the immense value and potential of our humanness while simultaneously acknowledging, at my core, our terrifyingly perilous situation. I learned we all actually die,” Cave continued.

“I realised that although each of us is special and unique, our pain and brokenness is not. Over time, Susie and I came to understand that the world is not indifferent or cruel, but precious and loving – indeed, lovely – tilting ever toward good.”

Cave continued by addressing how Arthur’s death had also impacted his views on religion, finding that “God had less to do with faith or belief, and more to do with a way of seeing”.

“I came to understand that God was a form of perception, a means of being alert to the poetic resonance of being,” he said. “I found God to be woven into all things, even the greatest evils and our deepest despair. Sometimes I feel the world pulsating with a rich, lyrical energy, at other times it feels flat, void, and malevolent. I came to realise that God was present and active in both experiences.”

Heartbreak, he wrote, was the “most proportional response” to the state of the world and helped bring a “clarity” to both the living world and “the world beyond the veil”, while sorrow is “a way of conducting oneself in the world, of living it, of worshipping it”.

Cave revealed that he had read his letter to Susie, with whom he also shares Arthur’s twin brother Earl, and she agreed that “things get better in time”.

He concluded by admitting that he was still unsure what he had learnt, other than that he and his family were still here a decade later, “living within the radiant heart of the trauma, the place where all thoughts and dreams converge and where all hope and sorrow reside, the bright and teary eye of the storm – this whirling boy who is God, like every other thing. We remember him today.”

