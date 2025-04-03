Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rock band Muse have postponed a concert in Istanbul after the event’s promoter branded the actions of some anti-government protestors in the city as “treason”.

The British group, fronted by singer Matt Bellamy, said on Wednesday (2 April) that they had pushed the gig – originally scheduled to take place on 11 June – back to 2026 in order to find a new promoter.

“After careful consideration and hearing the feedback from our fans whilst fully respecting their concerns, our show in Istanbul will now be postponed until 2026 so we can ensure DBL Entertainment will not be involved,” their statement said.

Turkish fans had urged the band to scrap the gig after DBL’s head, Abdulkadir Ozkan, criticised the actions of people taking part in nationwide protests against the arrest of Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu.

"Plain and simple, this is hostility towards the capital. Act of treason," Abdulkadir Ozkan wrote on X/Twitter. He later posted another message, explaining his comments were not aimed at the “constitutional right to protests”.

Imamoglu was elected mayor of Turkey’s largest city in March 2019, in a major blow to president Recep Rayyup Erdogan and the president’s governing Justice and Development Party (AKP), which had controlled Istanbul for a quarter of a century.

Erdogan’s party pushed to void the municipal election results in the city of 16 million, alleging irregularities. The challenge resulted in a repeat of the election a few months later, which Imamoglu also won.

open image in gallery Demonstrators chant slogans as they hold posters in support of arrested Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu on Sunday ( Getty Images )

He was jailed on suspicion of running a criminal organisation, accepting bribes, extortion, illegally recording personal data, and bid-rigging. A request for him to be imprisoned on terror-related charges was denied.

The mayor has labelled all the claims “unimaginable accusations and slanders”, according to Sky News.

open image in gallery Protestors march through the streets in Istanbul ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Reuters reports that Ozkan later said his comment had been misinterpreted and taken out of context, adding that DBL was withdrawing from all projects. He expressed regret for any “misunderstanding”.

Turkish journalists told The Independent last week that the crackdown on protests has been the worst they have ever seen, as tens of thousands faced tear gas, batons and rubber bullets as they marched through Istanbul.

More than 1,400 people were taken into custody over seven days of demonstrations against Erdogan.

“He wanted to be another Putin, but the country is not ready to be another Russia,” journalist Can Dundar told The Independent. “So now the people are resisting, and Erdogan is pushing.”

open image in gallery Muse frontman Matt Bellamy is known for his politically charged lyrics ( Getty Images )

Muse, who formed in Devon 1994, are known for songs that incorporate themes of government oppression and civil uprising, particularly in their 2009 album The Resistance and in 2022’s Will of the People.