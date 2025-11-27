Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If you hadn’t heard the name Mr. Fantasy before today, then you’re not alone.

The singer quickly went viral on Thursday when he appeared dressed in full pirate garb on the Jolly Polly Pirate Ship during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, debuting his new song “Catapult.” His dance moves caught viewers’ attention in particular, as he started gyrating and climbing up the ship’s ladder.

But who is Mr. Fantasy?

The British-accented singer is actually 28-year-old New Zealand-born Riverdale actor KJ Apa, who gets into character by dressing like a Seventies-style rockstar, complete with false teeth and a fringed bob wig. Oh, and don’t forget the sunglasses.

As Mr. Fantasy, Apa has released two funk-inflected pop songs, “Mr. Fantasy” and “Wayuwanna,” with his third single being released this week.

open image in gallery Mr. Fantasy photographed at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade ( Getty )

open image in gallery KJ Apa pictured in 2022 ( Getty Images )

Mr. Fantasy posted his first TikTok in August, and in just three months, he gained one million followers on the app.

While it’s pretty clear that Apa and Mr. Fantasy are the same person — especially considering they’ve never been spotted in the same room together — Mr. Fantasy has said he’s never heard of or seen Riverdale or the actor KJ Apa.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the publication noted that Mr. Fantasy’s manager requested over email that the “silly actor boy TJ Apple” not be brought up.

Throughout the piece, Mr. Fantasy did not mention any other actors, but continually brought up Pineapple Express star James Franco, who appears to be his idol.

“I mean, I think I am a good actor. If I was given the right opportunity, I would be quite good. I think I’m honest enough to be an actor,” Mr. Fantasy told the publication.

“Often the best performers, like James Franco, they seem to have honesty. It exudes off of the screen, and so yeah, of course I’d be very interested, you know. I’d love to work with James Franco, if I haven’t already mentioned that. If I was to do it, I don’t think I’d do it without him.”

open image in gallery Mr. Fantasy performing on the Jolly Polly Pirate Ship during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade ( NBC )

Elsewhere during the interview, Mr. Fantasy said that his music journey began with his grandmother, who encouraged him to pursue his dream.

“I decided to come to Los Angeles and make it like so many people do, because America is this place, this magical place, where somehow, for some reason, you can be completely who you want to be,” he said.

“Any version of yourself seems to be accepted. … I mean, look at how many stars were made here. James Franco, for example, came to Los Angeles to pursue this dream, and I’m just another artist who’s out here doing his thing.”

Apa rose to prominence as the male lead in CW teen drama series Riverdale, from 2017 to 2023, and also gained recognition for playing Kane Jenkins in the New Zealand soap opera Shortland Street. His other credits include 2018’s The Hate U Give and the 2020 romantic drama I Still Believe.

The performer, also a skilled guitarist, released his debut solo album, Clocks, under his own name in 2021.