Montreux Jazz Festival unveils Spotlight Stage lineup including rising British star Luvcat
Festival by Lake Geneva returns this year with another spectacular programme
Montreux Jazz Festival has announced a new addition to its programme: the Spotlight Stage.
The storied music festival is returning to Montreux, Switzerland, this year with a dazzling programme of artists including legends such as Diana Ross and Neil Young, along with British pop stars RAYE and JADE, Sam Fender, and Lionel Richie.
The event will take place between 4 to 19 July and involve a number of free performances along the quays.
The Spotlight Stage will host two concerts each evening, presenting rising voices in genres including pop, electronic, soul and rock.
The Independent will host the stage on the evening of Tuesday 8 July, with performances from rising UK artist Luvcat and French singer Wamen.
There will be additional performances on the stage from artists including Theodora, Miki, Marcin and Nemzzz, with select sets filmed for digital platforms.
The Independent is partnering with Montreux Jazz Festival for the third consecutive year, bringing readers the latest updates, coverage and reviews from the storied event.
The Independent’s Editor in Chief Geordie Greig said: "Montreux Jazz Festival is every star musician’s favourite place to play. It is why Sting has been seven times and Montreux continues to attract the world’s top talent.
“The Independent is proud to be working together with this brilliant music fest once again. I am so pleased we have such a strong partnership as we all gather to celebrate once in a lifetime performances in 2025."
Mathieu Jaton, CEO of MJF, said: “We are honoured to strengthen our collaboration with The Independent, an internationally renowned media outlet known for the quality of its journalism. It’s a privilege to deepen this relationship with such a committed partner, who shares our passion for music and for shining a light on emerging talent.
“Beyond media exposure, this collaboration is built on shared values: curiosity, high standards, and a desire to showcase music in all its forms. Together, we aim to offer the public an immersive and thoughtful perspective on the unique experience that is the Montreux Jazz Festival.”
Tickets are on sale now.
