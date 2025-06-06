Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Montreux Jazz Festival has announced a new addition to its programme: the Spotlight Stage.

The storied music festival is returning to Montreux, Switzerland, this year with a dazzling programme of artists including legends such as Diana Ross and Neil Young, along with British pop stars RAYE and JADE, Sam Fender, and Lionel Richie.

The event will take place between 4 to 19 July and involve a number of free performances along the quays.

The Spotlight Stage will host two concerts each evening, presenting rising voices in genres including pop, electronic, soul and rock.

The Independent will host the stage on the evening of Tuesday 8 July, with performances from rising UK artist Luvcat and French singer Wamen.

There will be additional performances on the stage from artists including Theodora, Miki, Marcin and Nemzzz, with select sets filmed for digital platforms.

Rising British star Luvcat will headline the Spotlight Stage, hosted by The Independent ( Press )

The Independent is partnering with Montreux Jazz Festival for the third consecutive year, bringing readers the latest updates, coverage and reviews from the storied event.

The Independent’s Editor in Chief Geordie Greig said: "Montreux Jazz Festival is every star musician’s favourite place to play. It is why Sting has been seven times and Montreux continues to attract the world’s top talent.

“The Independent is proud to be working together with this brilliant music fest once again. I am so pleased we have such a strong partnership as we all gather to celebrate once in a lifetime performances in 2025."

Mathieu Jaton, CEO of MJF, said: “We are honoured to strengthen our collaboration with The Independent, an internationally renowned media outlet known for the quality of its journalism. It’s a privilege to deepen this relationship with such a committed partner, who shares our passion for music and for shining a light on emerging talent.

“Beyond media exposure, this collaboration is built on shared values: curiosity, high standards, and a desire to showcase music in all its forms. Together, we aim to offer the public an immersive and thoughtful perspective on the unique experience that is the Montreux Jazz Festival.”

Tickets are on sale now.