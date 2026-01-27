Mick Jagger’s family asks for public’s help as partner of rocker’s granddaughter remains missing
Alexander Key was last seen on CCTV footage from Saturday
Mick Jagger’s family is asking for help from the public as Alexander Key, the longtime partner of Jagger’s granddaughter Assisi Jackson, has been missing in the U.K. for days.
Key, 37, was seen Friday afternoon at a pub in Boscastle — which is a coastal village in Cornwall — according to Devon and Cornwall Police. He shares two children with 33-year-old Jackson.
Jade Jagger, Jackson’s mother and the daughter of the Rolling Stones frontman, shared information about Key in a Monday Instagram post. Along with two pictures of Key, Jade’s post urged anyone with information about Key’s whereabouts to immediately call the police.
Mick Jagger’s youngest daughter, Georgia May Jagger, reshared Jade’s post to her Instagram Story and emphasized: “If you have seen Alexander, or know of his whereabouts, please call police immediately on 999, quoting log number 847 of 24/1/26.”
Key is described as five-foot-eight-inches tall with medium build. He reportedly has bleach blond hair and normally wears brightly colored clothes.
Police released new pictures of Key in an update issued to the public Tuesday, adding that he was wearing a red shirt and black sneakers when he disappeared.
“Previously it was believed that Alexander Key was last seen at 2:20 p.m. on Friday 23 January in the local pub but the latest CCTV images show him at 3:25 p.m. on Saturday 24 January, walking past the Wellington Pub, on Old Road, in the direction of Boscastle Harbour towards the River Valency,” police said.
Screenshots of CCTV footage showed Key sitting alone at the Cobweb Inn on Friday afternoon. He was seen leaving the pub alone about an hour later with his hands in his pockets.
Key and Jackson, who have been together for over a decade, live in Cornwall, where they are raising their two young daughters on a sheep farm in the area. Key is the chef and co-owner of The Rocket Store, a seafood restaurant in Boscastle.
Jackson is the eldest of Mick Jagger’s seven grandchildren. She is the daughter of Jade and the artist Piers Jackson. Mick Jagger became a great-grandfather with the birth of Key and Jackson’s first daughter in 2014.
“The women in our family just tend to have children young, it runs in the genes,” Jackson said about her pregnancy at 21 in an interview with Hello! magazine. “I grew up quite quickly and wouldn't have considered having a child if I was doing what my friends are doing at this stage, messing around.”
Anyone with information about Key’s whereabouts is urged to call the Devon and Cornwall Police.
