Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mick Jagger’s family is asking for help from the public as Alexander Key, the longtime partner of Jagger’s granddaughter Assisi Jackson, has been missing in the U.K. for days.

Key, 37, was seen Friday afternoon at a pub in Boscastle — which is a coastal village in Cornwall — according to Devon and Cornwall Police. He shares two children with 33-year-old Jackson.

Jade Jagger, Jackson’s mother and the daughter of the Rolling Stones frontman, shared information about Key in a Monday Instagram post. Along with two pictures of Key, Jade’s post urged anyone with information about Key’s whereabouts to immediately call the police.

Mick Jagger’s youngest daughter, Georgia May Jagger, reshared Jade’s post to her Instagram Story and emphasized: “If you have seen Alexander, or know of his whereabouts, please call police immediately on 999, quoting log number 847 of 24/1/26.”

Key is described as five-foot-eight-inches tall with medium build. He reportedly has bleach blond hair and normally wears brightly colored clothes.

open image in gallery Mick Jagger's family is asking for the public's help to find Alexander Key, the longtime partner of the rockstar's granddaughter ( Getty Images/Devon and Cornwall Police )

Police released new pictures of Key in an update issued to the public Tuesday, adding that he was wearing a red shirt and black sneakers when he disappeared.

“Previously it was believed that Alexander Key was last seen at 2:20 p.m. on Friday 23 January in the local pub but the latest CCTV images show him at 3:25 p.m. on Saturday 24 January, walking past the Wellington Pub, on Old Road, in the direction of Boscastle Harbour towards the River Valency,” police said.

Screenshots of CCTV footage showed Key sitting alone at the Cobweb Inn on Friday afternoon. He was seen leaving the pub alone about an hour later with his hands in his pockets.

open image in gallery Alexander Key, 37, was seen wearing a patterned red shirt on CCTV footage released by police ( Devon and Cornwall Police )

Key and Jackson, who have been together for over a decade, live in Cornwall, where they are raising their two young daughters on a sheep farm in the area. Key is the chef and co-owner of The Rocket Store, a seafood restaurant in Boscastle.

Jackson is the eldest of Mick Jagger’s seven grandchildren. She is the daughter of Jade and the artist Piers Jackson. Mick Jagger became a great-grandfather with the birth of Key and Jackson’s first daughter in 2014.

“The women in our family just tend to have children young, it runs in the genes,” Jackson said about her pregnancy at 21 in an interview with Hello! magazine. “I grew up quite quickly and wouldn't have considered having a child if I was doing what my friends are doing at this stage, messing around.”

Anyone with information about Key’s whereabouts is urged to call the Devon and Cornwall Police.