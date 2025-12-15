Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dame Judi Dench has realised a long-held ambition, sharing the stage with rock icon Sir Mick Jagger during a surprise appearance at a live show.

The veteran actress, 91, was performing alongside broadcaster Gyles Brandreth at the Sondheim Theatre on Sunday for their conversational show, What’s The Play? What’s The Part?

Brandreth, 77, orchestrated the unexpected moment, describing it as "a total surprise" for Dame Judi, who was notably sporting a "Rock & Roll" T-shirt. The 82-year-old Rolling Stones frontman then delivered a speech reflecting on Dame Judi’s illustrious career.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Brandreth recounted the extraordinary event: "I’ve been working in the theatre for nearly 60 years and I’ve never known a moment quite like it. As a surprise, I invited Sir Mick Jagger onto the stage at the end of our show."

open image in gallery Dame Judi Dench on stage with Mick Jagger at the Sondheim Theatre in London ( Gyles Brandreth/PA Wire )

He explained the genesis of the idea: "It’s a celebration of her career and we’ve been doing the show together off and on for nine years. From Laurence Olivier to Johnny Depp, from Leonardo DiCaprio to Clint Eastwood, she’s worked with them all. But she told me once her dream was to share a stage with Mick Jagger. They had never met before. Sometimes dreams come true."

Brandreth kept the secret closely guarded, revealing: "His appearance was a total surprise. I told only one person at the theatre that he was coming. When I contacted Sir Mick earlier in the week and told him it was a dream of Dame Judi’s, he said at once ‘I’ll be there!’."

The audience’s reaction was reportedly overwhelming. "The audience response when Mick came on was unlike anything I’ve known in 60 years in the theatre," Brandreth added.

"Sir Mick gave a beautiful speech about Judi’s career and unique quality. She repaid the compliment by reciting a 17th century love poem for him – ‘The Parting by Michael Drayton.’"

open image in gallery Dame Judi Dench on stage with Gyles Brandreth ( Gyles Brandreth/PA Wire )

Oscar-winning actor Jim Broadbent and screen star Dominic West were also among the surprise guests at the event. Dame Judi and Brandreth have previously welcomed other notable figures, including Sir Ian McKellen and Sigourney Weaver, during their I Remember It Well – The Christmas Edition show at the Sondheim Theatre in December 2024.