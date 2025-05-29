Michael Sumler death: Kool & the Gang star dies in car crash, aged 71
Band have paid tribute to the stylist, choreographer and hype man
Michael Sumler, the resident hype man for Kool & the Gang for more than three decades, has died in a car crash.
His death was confirmed by the Cobb County Police Department, who indicated that Sumler was involved in a head-on collision on Veterans Memorial Highway at around 11.35pm in Mableton, Georgia, on Sunday 25 May.
The other driver was not injured, but Sumler was pronounced dead by the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The R&B group confirmed Sumler’s death to People in a statement: “We’re deeply saddened to hear about the passing of our longtime wardrobe valet, Mike Sumler.
“Mike worked alongside Kool & the Gang from 2004 to 2015, making sure the guys looked their best on stage every night.”
The band continued: “He also enthused the crowd with his energy and dance moves. Most recently, Mike helped Kool with LeKool champagne events.
“Everyone here at Kool & the Gang has fond memories of Mike and will miss him. May he rest in peace.”
Mableton mayor Michael Owens mourned Sumler’s passing in a post on Facebook, writing: “We are saddened by the death of musician Mike Sumler.
“‘Chicago Mike’ contributed so much to the music and entertainment communities. HIs style and energy added flair and excitement to Kool & the Gang for decades.”
During a 2018 appearance on the Georgia-based Kelly Talk Show, Sumler spoke of how he came to become part of Kool & the Gang, explaining that he had been a member of the Chicago-based outfit Power Pac.
“One of the Kool & the Gang security guys caught our act in the club in Chicago and we became friends.”
The security guard apparently then invited Sumler to meet the band in Minneapolis, after which Sumler started out as a stylist and choreographer: “Once they saw that I could do some other things, they said we need to have you onstage.”
Kool & the Gang have won two Grammy Awards and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015.
They were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last year.
