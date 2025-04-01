Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Michael Bublé has hit out at Donald Trump’s calls for Canada to be annexed as America’s 51st state.

While hosting the 2025 Juno Awards on Sunday — Canada’s version of the Grammys — the Canadian singer responded to the president’s threats in an emotional speech.

“I’m a hometown kid who never left. And as I stand here and I look out at my fellow artists in a sold-out arena with millions watching at home, I’m proud to be Canadian,” Bublé, 49, told the audience. “I’m proud that when they go low, we go high.”

Appearing to choke up, he continued: “Bottom line, we love this country. We love it, and when you love something, you show up for it. And we always will. We will because we’re formidable, because we’re fearless, because we don’t just acknowledge our differences — we embrace them. Because they don’t just make us stronger; they make us a hell of a lot more interesting.

“We’re the North, the Pacific, we’re the Atlantic, we’re the Great Lakes, we’re the Rocky Mountains, and we are the wide open spaces. Folks, we are one of a kind. We are beautiful. We are the greatest nation on earth!” he said before declaring, “And we are not for sale!”

The “Haven’t Met You Yet” singer’s comments come amid fears of an impending trade war sparked by Trump’s sweeping plans to heavily tariff Canada and other countries he feels have treated “the U.S. unfairly.”

Michael Bublé declared that Canada is 'not for sale' amid Donald Trump's threats to annex it as the 51st state ( Getty Images )

In early March, the president threatened to impose 50 percent tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum imports. However, soon after, he backtracked and halted the plan.

Trump has since suggested that Canada’s “tariff problem” would vanish if it agreed to become part of the U.S., leaving Canadian politicians and citizens furious.

At a mid-March Downing Street press conference, Canada’s new prime minister, Mark Carney, issued a warning to Trump, telling the president that his threats to annex Canada as the 51st state must stop if the two countries are to broach trade talks.

Carney told reporters that Trump’s “disrespectful” comments were an impediment to fresh talks on a U.S.-Canada trade partnership.

Still, Trump has remained steadfast in his mission to impose tariffs on Canada, recently imposing a 25 percent tax on all Canadian goods. In retaliation, Canada has issued C$60 billion ($42 billion) of tariffs on U.S. products.

“We are facing the most significant crisis of our lifetimes because of President Trump’s unjustified trade actions and his threats to our sovereignty,” Carney said on Sunday, March 23, announcing his decision.

“There is so much more to do to secure Canada. To invest in Canada, to build Canada, to unite Canada. That’s why I’m asking for a strong positive mandate from my fellow Canadians.”