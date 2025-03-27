Watch live: Mark Carney responds to Donald Trump’s latest Canada tariffs threat
Watch live as Canada’s prime minister Mark Carney is expected to speak to reporters on Thursday, 27 March, after a cabinet meeting to discuss Canada's response to Donald Trump’s tariffs.
The former governor of both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England is likely to address the US president’s latest tariff threat. Mr Trump has vowed that he would target imported vehicles and vehicle parts with a 25 per cent tax.
The Republican has also warned that he will impose additional tariffs on Canada and the European Union if they work together to "do economic harm" against their "best friend" — the US.
It comes after Mr Trump imposed a blanket 25 per cent tariff on Canadian goods, as well as 25 per cent duty on steel and aluminium imports.
In response, Canada has issued C$60bn ($42bn) of tariffs on US products.
Today’s speech comes following Mr Carney’s declaration of a snap election, two weeks after winning the Liberal Party’s leadership election and succeeding Justin Trudeau.
“We are facing the most significant crisis of our lifetimes because of President Trump’s unjustified trade actions and his threats to our sovereignty,” the Canadian PM said on Sunday 23 March, announcing his decision.
“There is so much more to do to secure Canada. To invest in Canada, to build Canada, to unite Canada. That’s why I’m asking for a strong positive mandate from my fellow Canadians.”
Canadians have reacted angrily to the US president’s talk of incorporating their country as a 51st state and rallied behind the party of government, which they previously held responsible for the inflated cost of living.
