Mick Jagger’s fiancée Melanie Hamrick ‘shaken’ after being ‘physically attacked’ in London
‘Thank god for good people who stepped in to help me,’ wrote Hamrick, 38, in since-deleted Instagram post
Melanie Hamrick, the fiancée of Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, has shared her horror after being “physically attacked” in London.
The dancer and author – who shares son Devereux, nine, with Jagger, 82 – wrote on Instagram on Wednesday (11 February) morning, where she said that two muggers had grabbed her from behind on a night out at private members club Annabel’s in Mayfair in central London.
“This is incredibly hard to share, but I was physically attacked at Annabel’s Mayfair tonight,” Hamrick, 38, wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, reports The Daily Mail.
“I’m so thankful to my friends for protecting me. Two people grabbed me from behind and thank god for good people who stepped in to help me.”
Hamrick, who has been in a relationship with rock star Jagger since 2014, said that she was “shaken, sad and heartbroken that people can treat each other this way”.
The Independent has contacted Annabel’s for comment.
The attack comes one week after a body was located by police officers in the search for Alexander Key, the missing partner of Jagger’s granddaughter Assisi Jackson.
Jagger’s family had originally asked for help after Key, who shares two children with Jackson, was reported missing in Cornwall on 24 January. Restaurateur Key was last seen at a pub in the coastal village of Boscastle, where he owns a seafood restaurant and lives nearby with Jackson.
Jade Jagger, who is Jackson’s mother and the daughter of the Rolling Stones rocker, urged anyone with information about Key’s whereabouts to immediately call the police. The post was reshared by model Georgia May Jagger, who echoed these thoughts.
On 1 February, a body was found in the sea off the coast of Bude, Cornwall. While formal identification was yet to be carried out at the time, it was believed to be Key, 37.
Mick Jagger is yet to comment on Key’s death, which is not being treated as suspicious by police.
