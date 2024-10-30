Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Mel B reportedly hit out at her former Spice Girls bandmates with a tongue-in-cheek remark over their supposed reluctance to do another reunion tour.

The pop singer and activist, who was born Melanie Brown and known during her time in the chart-topping girl group as Scary Spice, features as a guest captain in a forthcoming episode of Never Mind the Buzzcocks on Sky Max.

In the episode, which is set to air on Wednesday (30 October), Brown was questioned as to why she was kicked out of the Spice Girls WhatsApp chat, something she previously discussed back in April.

“Because I’m Northern and say what I think and feel and I’m constantly saying to the girls, ‘We need to go back on tour,’” she responded, according to The Sun.

Asked again why she was “ditched”, she apparently retorted: “Because they’re d***heads.”

The Independent has contacted Brown’s representative for comment. It is understood that the remark was made with Brown’s typical humour and not from any genuine bad feeling.

open image in gallery Mel B (far right) is known to be keen for further reunions with her Spice Girls bandmates ( Getty Images )

The original members of the Spice Girls – Brown, Emma Bunton, Victoria Beckham, Melanie Chisholm and Geri Halliwell – were last seen together at Beckham’s lavish 50th birthday celebrations at a private member’s club in April.

The pop singer and fashion mogul’s husband, former England football star David Beckham, filmed the scene as she and her former bandmates sang along to their hit single “Stop”, which was released in 1998.

Formed in 1994, the group shot to fame in 1996 with their debut song “Wannabe” and spent the following two years reigning over the charts.

Halliwell then announced her departure from the group in 1998, citing “differences between us”. The remaining band members split in 2000 – they reunited in 2012 for the closing ceremony of the London Summer Olympics, then in 2019 for a world tour, which Beckham did not participate in.

open image in gallery Mel Brown said she was kicked out of the Spice Girls WhatsApp in April ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

Brown has become somewhat notorious for dropping “hints” about future Spice Girls plans, including teasing potential appearances at Glastonbury Festival.

She confirmed she had been “kicked out” of the band’s group chat during an appearance on ITV breakfast show This Morning, explaining that she simply gets excited about the group.

“Because I say things, you know, I get so excited when it comes to [the] Spice Girls because it is 30 years [since they formed] and we’ve got a lot of celebrate,” she said.

“The fact that we’re all still healthy and living life and all talking still. It’s nice.”