Meghan and Harry go backstage with James Taylor: ‘In my concert era’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duchess of Sussex has declared herself to be in her "concert era" after attending a James Taylor performance in San Diego with her husband.

Meghan shared several photos on Instagram, capturing moments with Prince Harry in the audience and backstage with the American singer-songwriter.

Her caption simply read: "In my concert era Thanks James!"

One image showed Taylor signing memorabilia for the royal couple.

The date night follows the royal couple’s attendance at Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles just days prior.

In a post on Instagram on Saturday, Meghan wrote: “About last night…. Thank you @beyonce and team for an amazing concert (and a very fun date night)! All love.”

In 2023, Harry and Meghan were seen at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour.

The singer also made a cameo, via text message, in the couple’s Netflix docuseries Harry and Meghan.

In the series, the duchess told Harry that Beyoncé had sent her a message the day after the couple’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.

“I still can’t believe she knows who I am,” Meghan told Harry, before paraphrasing the text.

“She said she wants me to feel safe and protected. She admires my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed.”

Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z posed in front of a portrait of Meghan, posed like the Mona Lisa, when they accepted a BRIT Award in 2019 for their song “APES**T”.

Harry and Meghan during their Oprah Winfrey interview ( PA Media )

The two couples later met in person at the premiere of The Lion King in London.

Beyonce will next perform in Chicago and New Jersey before embarking on six dates at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

She also has shows coming up in Paris, Houston, Washington DC, Atlanta and Las Vegas.

“The Crazy In Love” singer last performed in the UK in 2023 on the Renaissance World Tour, which saw her play five dates in the capital.

Her latest record, released in March 2024, was her first to win album of the year at the Grammys after 2008’s I Am… Sasha Fierce, 2013’s Beyonce, 2016’s Lemonade and 2022’s Renaissance missed out.