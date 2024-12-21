Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Max George has given fans a health update after undergoing urgent heart surgery.

The Wanted singer, 36, has been diagnosed with an atrioventricular heart block, a condition where the heart beats more slowly or with an abnormal rhythm.

George, who was admitted to hospital over a week ago, had a scan on Monday, 16 December, which revealed his heart rate had “failed to pick up” and needed surgery sooner than doctors expected.

Ahead of the procedure, The Wanted singer told his Instagram followers: “Just prepping for the operation now, I feel like s***, but fingers crossed.”

Following the operation to have a pacemaker installed, George updated his fans with how the procedure had gone, alongside a photo of a new scar on his chest.

“Say hello to my little friend!” the pop star wrote. “Given the last 10 days, this is the best Christmas present I could’ve ever wished for.”

He continued: “Pacemaker is in. Operation took around 2 and half hours. The main issue being some of my veins had collapsed where the wires were meant to go… But the surgeons and nurses at the NHS have been incredible. I owe everything to them.”

George added: “The surgeon kindly put my pacemaker just underneath a very special tattoo of mine.. So I’m sure it’s being looked after.”

He continued: “Few more tests to do due to inflamed lymph nodes on my lungs, but that’ll be easy work! Time to rest and then tackle life full on once again.

“Thank you for all your support,” he added “It’s meant a hell of a lot to myself and my family.”

The musician’s pacemaker has been placed underneath his tattoo that reads “04.08.1988” – the birthdate of his bandmate Tom Parker, who died aged 33 after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

The boyband formed in 2009 and achieved hits including UK number ones “All Time Low” in 2010 and “Glad You Came” in 2011.

Earlier this week, George celebrated the fact he may be home in time for Christmas, while acknowledging the health scare has been a “scary time” for him and his family.

“A pretty scary time right now and the last few nights have been really rough, but I wanted to say that I’m absolutely humbled by all your messages of support,” he told his fans online.

“Both people I know and those I don’t. It’s given me a much needed boost and my family have been overwhelmed with support, which means more to me than anything.”